The Wild Robot's Box Office Makes It A Special Kind Of Success Story In Animation

In a year that has provided its fair share of disappointments at the box office, it's always nice when we get to talk about something good that happened — if not something downright great, in this particular case. Indeed, DreamWorks and Universal's "The Wild Robot" debuted in theaters this past weekend, taking in $35 million at the domestic box office. That blew past industry expectations, in no small part thanks to the stellar reviews and word of mouth. It also set a new high-bar for non-franchise animation in the pandemic era.

That $35 million figure represents the very top end of the most optimistic projections heading into the weekend. "The Wild Robot" also pulled in $18 million overseas for a $53 million global start. To say that it is difficult to open a non-franchise animated film in the pandemic era would be an understatement. To that end, Pixar's "Elemental" opened to just over $29 million before going on a legendary run to top out with nearly $500 million worldwide. Yet, even the film's less-than-stellar debut represented the biggest opening weekend for a non-franchise animated title since the theatrical shut down in 2020 — until now.

Even though it's based on Peter Brown's book of the same name, "The Wild Robot" essentially functions as an original for most moviegoers. It's not a sequel, nor was it adapted from a TV show or some other very recognizable IP. Instead, it was a fresh animated film that managed to get on people's radar purely on the strength of its story. That's downright special in the modern era. Maybe it shouldn't be, but that's another conversation entirely. As it exists, this is an unqualified win for theatrical animation.

The film itself centers on Roz, a robot who is shipwrecked on an island that's devoid of humans but full of animals. While Roz is very advanced, she's also built to contend with humanity and not at all prepared to deal with the animal kingdom. As such, Roz must learn to adapt to her new surroundings as she soon becomes the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.