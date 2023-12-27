Can Migration Overcome Its Rough Opening Weekend And Become An Animated Box Office Hit?

The 2023 Christmas season was a crowded one at the box office. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the rom-com "Anyone But You," and A24's acclaimed wrestling drama "The Iron Claw" all opened heading into the weekend, with "The Color Purple," Michael Mann's "Ferrari," and George Clooney's "The Boys in the Boat" arriving on Christmas Day. Moviegoers had plenty to choose from. Amidst all of this, Universal and Illumination unleashed an original animated film in the form of "Migration." Unfortunately, it didn't make as big of a splash as many in the industry were hoping it would.

Director Benjamin Renner's "Migration" had to settle for third place on its opening weekend behind "Aquaman" ($27.7 million) and "Wonka" ($18 million), taking in $12.4 million, per The Numbers. When adding in its Christmas haul, the film's domestic total stands at $17.8 million. It has also pulled in $21.9 million overseas thus far, giving it a running total just shy of $40 million against a $72 million budget. Fortunately, Illumination managed to be thrifty with this one, which certainly helps its case. The question now is, can this family-friendly animated film bounce back in the coming weeks and become a hit despite the disappointing start?

In the pandemic era, original cinema of any kind has been struggling, that much is certain. Horror is just about the only genre that can provide filmmakers and studios an opportunity to capitalize on an original idea, with "Smile" and "M3GAN" serving as a couple of examples. Even a company as mighty as Illumination — the studio that brought us "Minions" and this year's monster success "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" – is now struggling to deliver an original hit. That is, at least in the early going. Hope remains.