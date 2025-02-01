Why Sci-Fi Planets Like Arrakis Or Tatooine Aren't Accurate, According To NASA

Why do so many of us have a fascination with dry, desert planets? When Cooper is clobbered by a wall of water on a strange planet in the emotional masterpiece that is "Interstellar," it's exciting. But the focus isn't on the inhospitable planet itself, and the aqueous landmass is quickly left behind. Any time Picard, Kirk, or any other group from Starfleet lands on yet another Garden of Eden-esque oasis on a planet far, far away, the Earth-like setting doesn't do much for most viewers.

But cover a set in sand or take cameras out to the Jordanian desert and create a show based on a planet with a dry-as-a-bone atmosphere, and we're all glued to the screen. Despite having Republics and Empires to explore, "Star Wars" returns time and again to the lawless Outer Rim deserts of Tatooine, and fans follow without complaint. The "Dune" universe is built specifically on the mesmerizing antics of creatures and commodities found in the deserts of Arrakis. While these arid regions seem more believable as livable planets than mountain-high walls of water, are they actually realistic? Is it possible for sci-fi planets like Tatooine to bear native life, like womp rats and sarlaccs? Can a planet like Arrakis host an invasive species like the sandworms for the long term?

NASA has weighed in on the question, and its best minds say no. (Sorry, guys.)