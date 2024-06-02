Dune 2 Actually Captured A Real Eclipse In The Jordanian Desert

"Dune: Part Two" may have been a bit of a bleak blockbuster, but compared to its predecessor, 2021's "Dune," it's positively refulgent. While the first movie spent a lot of time on exposition and establishing the rules of Denis Villeneuve's interpretation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, "Part Two" signals that it's a much more action-packed and visually diverse affair right from the off.

As the film opens, we join a team of Harkonnen hunters on the barren plains of the planet Arrakis. The group are hunting Fremen, the native inhabitants of the desert planet who have recently been joined by Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides and Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica. After we witness the villainous cohort evade a potential sandworm attack by way of their anti-gravity packs — a peak sci-fi moment for cinematographer Greig Fraser — they suddenly come under attack by Atreides and his new allies. As the fight goes on, a vivid shot of the sky overlooking the scene reveals everything is unfolding beneath a solar eclipse, which is what gives the entire sequence its otherworldly carmine glow.

2021's "Dune" had a very homogenous look, simply by virtue of the fact that most of the story unfolded within the confines of the Atreides stronghold in Arrakeen. But "Part Two" switches things up almost immediately with its battle set against an eclipse, and later with the use of infrared to shoot exclusively in monochrome for the exterior scenes on the planet Giedi Prime. But what makes the eclipse battle all the more impressive is the fact that Villeneuve and Fraser actually managed to capture the astronomical event for real.