Breaking Down The Real-Life Accuracy Of Netflix's 3 Body Problem

This article contains spoilers for the entire season of "3 Body Problem."

Against all odds, a new adaptation of the acclaimed sci-fi novel "The Three-Body Problem" is finally here and it truly lives up to its billing as the nerdiest series of the year. (For more on that, check out my review of Netflix's "3 Body Problem" here.) Readers know full well just how deep in the weeds the original story can get, as author Liu Cixin oftentimes spends entire passages breaking down the finer points of astrophysics, quantum mechanics, and other heady STEM topics that definitely aren't for the faint of heart. It's to the writer's credit that even the driest of subject matter still provides a foundation for one of the most entertaining epics in all of fiction, made up of a full trilogy of books collectively titled "Remembrance of Earth's Past," thanks in no small part to his commitment to getting the science right wherever possible. In short, Cixin envisions an impending alien invasion that's much closer to the likes of "Interstellar" or "Arrival" than "Independence Day."

Although the Netflix adaptation takes plenty of liberties with the source material, the spirit of the original shines through in "3 Body Problem" — perhaps nowhere as clearly or more faithfully than its handling of the sci-fi that's so integral to the story. In the first few episodes alone, we witness an unprecedented cosmic "blink," virtual-reality technology that puts the metaverse to shame, and, of course, the real-world physics problem that gives the series its name. From aliens to artificial intelligence and everything in between, viewers may be surprised to find out just how accurate (or close enough, at least) many of the concepts of "3 Body Problem" truly are. Let's break it down.