The Making Of Three Body Problem Involved A Real Crime Straight Out Of A Netflix Thriller

Netflix's "3 Body Problem" adaptation, which I reviewed for /Film here, is a genre-bender in the truest sense of the phrase. Based on Chinese author Liu Cixin's seminal novel of the same name (or almost the same name, more accurately, as it's originally titled "The Three-Body Problem"), the series takes its cues from hard sci-fi, horror, and even bursts of fantasy while telling a sweeping and genuinely epic story about humanity's first contact with aliens. The live-action series isn't the first attempt to bring the Hugo-award-winning book to the small screen, as China's own uber-faithful "Three-Body" beat Netflix to the punch a few years ago. But as much as hardcore fans might enjoy pitting the two adaptations against one another, even that manufactured rivalry is nothing compared to the behind-the-scenes drama that ultimately led to "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss gaining the rights to put their own spin on the material.

In the early going, "3 Body Problem" takes on the characteristics of a murder-mystery, establishing that the best and brightest minds in all of science have fallen victim to a string of eerie suicides that sets Benedict Wong's investigator Clarence Shi and the quintet of main characters known as the "Oxford Five" (made up of Jess Hong as Jin Cheng, Eiza González as Auggie Salazar, Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand, John Bradley as Jack Rooney, and Alex Sharp as Will Downing) on a collision course. But in an extreme example of truth being stranger than fiction, the making of "3 Body Problem" is inexorably wrapped up in a real-life crime — a murder involving the CEO of China's rights-holder to the source material and possibly inspired by "Breaking Bad," of all things.

Buckle up, folks, because this is one wild ride.