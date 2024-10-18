Denis Villeneuve Drops First Major Dune 3 Details, Including Production Timeline

It seems Denis Villeneuve is ready to get sand-traumatized again. With awards season bearing down upon us, there's a strong chance the filmmaker will be spending the next several months gathering accolades left and right for "Dune: Part Two." Despite releasing in the first quarter of the year, Villeneuve's "Dune" sequel remains one of the most critically-acclaimed films of 2024 and is practically assured to be in the running for several Oscar categories at the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony. Not that Villeneuve is waiting around; he's currently got several irons in the fire, including a movie adaptation of author Annie Jacobsen's nonfiction book "Nuclear War: A Scenario" (via The Hollywood Reporter) and, oh right, "Dune 3."

The filmmaker's third trip to Arrakis is expected to adapt the second entry in Frank Herbert's original "Dune" novel sextet, 1969's "Dune Messiah," and only "Messiah" (as opposed to the 2003 miniseries "Frank Herbert's Children of Dune," which combined the events of "Messiah" with those from the third book in Herbert's saga, 1976's "Children of Dune"). While it shouldn't be quite as monumental an undertaking as that time Villeneuve adapted the first "Dune" novel into a two-part, five-hour, multi-million-dollar epic, "Dune 3" will undoubtedly be plenty challenging in its own right. Be that as it may, Villeneuve appears eager to get back behind the camera after taking a moment to catch his breath.

Speaking with Deadline, Villeneuve confirmed his "break" is over, stating that he will "go back behind the camera faster than I think" to shoot what is merely being referred to as "Dune 3" until further notice. "I'm in the writing zone right now," he added, although he later had a bit of a foot-in-mouth moment when the interview turned to the film's tentative production timeline ... and by that I mean I'm pretty certain his publicist is secretly a member of the Bene Gesserit who subtly used the Voice on him at that stage.