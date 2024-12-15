The Best Sci-Fi Movie Of All Time, According To IMDb

There are a lot of epic sci-fi movies that have graced the silver screen over the decades. From box-office-breaking dystopian sagas like "The Matrix" to mind-bending emotional masterpieces like "Interstellar," the genre doesn't lack variety, even at the top of its ever-growing library of content. But which sci-fi movie is the best? What movie (not TV series, mind you) is the absolute highest rated? What science fiction film rules them all? We went to IMDb to find out what their users had to say, and it turns out that a tried and true Christopher Nolan classic rests atop the list — but it's not "Interstellar" that shines out. It's "Inception."

The dream-sharing, secret-stealing thriller has managed to maintain an 8.8 rating on IMDB despite receiving a staggering 2.6 million votes. This steady chart-topping support puts it above other classics, including "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (8.6), "Back to the Future" (8.5), and "Dune: Part Two" (8.5). It even nudges the granddaddy big-screen sci-fi event, "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back," which comes in at 8.7 with 1.4 million ratings.

For context in the larger world of cinema, "Inception" ranks as number 14 on IMDB's all-time top 250 movies list, with "Empire Strikes Back" coming in at 15 and "The Matrix" at 16.