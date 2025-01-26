The Best Music Biopic Of All Time, According To IMDb

We live in an age of biopics, and musicians are an unusually common theme that dominates that genre. In recent years, we've seen biographical dramatizations of Elton John ("Rocket Man"), Elvis Presley ("Elvis"), and Amy Winehouse ("Back to Black"). As of this writing, the most recent entry to the musical biopic genre is "A Complete Unknown," where Timothée Chalamet channels what can only be described as a "pretty good" iteration of Bob Dylan. The cascade of musically-infused biographies won't slow down any time soon, either. We've got projects on Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Louis Armstrong, and The Beatles (among many others) on tap for the next few years.

The barrage of pop chart biopics begs the question, which one is the best? Is there a biopic of a musician that is considered better than all the rest? The answer, according to IMDb, is yes. In fact, there is one film that stands head and shoulders above all others in its genre. The film in question? "The Pianist."

The tragic movie was released in 2002 and depicts the life, times, and wartime career trajectory of acclaimed Polish Jewish musician Władysław Szpilman as he navigates World War II and the Holocaust. It was directed by Roman Polanski and written by both Ronald Harwood and Szpilman himself. Adrian Brody portrays the main character on the screen, where he delivers a rip-your-heart-out performance that leaves you moved by the music and devastated by the story. As far as the "best" moniker is concerned, the movie doesn't just make it onto IMDb's top 250 movies of all time. It lands all the way up at #32 on the list. The ranking is based on the site's crowd-sourced ratings system, which doesn't factor in nuanced things like critic's ratings or published reviews (as is the case with other sites like Rotten Tomatoes). It is purely a depiction of the mass appeal of each movie, and "The Pianist" maintains its crowdsourced acclaim on this prestigious list over two decades after its release.