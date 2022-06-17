Top Gun: Maverick Passes $800 Million At The Box Office, Becoming Tom Cruise's Biggest Hit Ever

Tom Cruise has been a staple of the box office for nearly 40 years at this point dating back to the original "Top Gun." Now, all these years later, "Top Gun: Maverick" has done the unthinkable and become a global smash hit as well as a critical darling, delighting both critics and audiences alike across the globe. So much so that, amazingly enough, it is now the biggest movie of Cruise's entire career.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Top Gun: Maverick" has now earned $422.1 million domestically and $384.2 million internationally for a grand total of $806.3 million worldwide. That officially puts it above 2018's "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" ($791 million), making it Cruise's highest-grossing film ever. That does not account for inflation but, even so, it is well worth pointing out that "Maverick" has managed to do this in just three weeks, meaning it still has a lot of runway left and should easily cross $1 billion before all is said and done.

"War of the Worlds" had previously been Cruise's biggest domestic grosser ($234 million) but that record was shattered some time ago. Now, it's just a matter of seeing how high this sequel can fly, and whether or not it can join the $1 billion club without a release in China or Russia. At this point, nothing seems impossible.