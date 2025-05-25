Zack Snyder's Justice League Theatrical Cut Was Ruined By A Simple Studio Note

It feels like it was so, so very long ago.

James Gunn's newly rebooted superhero universe, nicknamed the DCU (for DC Universe), is set to launch on July 11, 2025, with the release of "Superman," yet another live-action feature film to star the Man of Steel. The people looking forward to "Superman" are likely uninterested in recalling the decade-long debacle that was the DCEU (that is: the DC Extended Universe), the 16-film cycle spearheaded by director Zack Snyder. The DCEU began with the release of the not-at-all-good "Man of Steel" in 2013 and chugged along until the release of the even-worse "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in 2023. In between, there was at least one great film ("Shazam!"), one good film ("Wonder Woman"), and a lot of tiresome trash.

The DCEU had a lot of defenders, but not enough to make it equal the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney's superhero film series that regularly broke box office records. The DCEU's answer to the MCU's "Avengers" (a Joss Whedon film) was Zack Snyder's "Justice League," released in 2017. That film featured Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) teaming up to fight a CGI monster named Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds). Snyder had to leave the film partway through production because of a personal tragedy, and Whedon (uncredited) stepped in to direct multiple scenes and re-write the film to make it lighter and more humorous.

The resulting film wasn't widely loved. It made $661 million on a $300 million budget (!), which is considered a disappointment as far as these things go. We shan't re-litigate the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign.

Snyder appeared on the interview show "Pizza Film School" back in 2023, and he talked about his experience making "Justice League." He noted that even if he hadn't had to leave for personal reasons, the movie was already looking shaky because Warner Bros. wanted "Justice League" to be more comedic. That, he feels, was the film's death knell.