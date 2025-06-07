Dune 3: Everything We Know About The Movie Adaptation Of Messiah

While there may be a contingent of aging Gen-Xers in the world who still adore David Lynch's 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert's "Dune," it was Denis Villeneuve's adaptations from the 2020s that have come to redefine the text for a new generation. Villeneuve's "Dune" was released in 2021, his "Dune: Part Two" came out in 2024, and the films garnered 15 Academy Award nominations between them, with both getting nominated for Best Picture. The first won six Oscars, and the second won two. The wholly oblique, byzantine mythology of Herbert's books was finally made somewhat digestible by Villeneuve's film. By splitting the first of Herbert's books into two movies, the filmmaker also allowed himself the leeway to actually explore the story, getting into the fineries of political and religious manipulation employed by generations upon generations of corrupt resource hoarders.

Very briefly, "Dune" is set in the very, very distant future on the desert planet of Arrakis, a.k.a. Dune. Arrakis is the only known source of a hallucinogenic spice that, when ingested, can expand a human's brain. The spice is required for, among other things, allowing humans to calculate the fineries of long distance space travel, making it the most valuable resource in the universe. Villeneuve's movies tell the story of the relatively benevolent royal family House Atreides as they are granted control of Arrakis by the galactic Emperor Shaddam IV. It turns out, though, that Shaddam wants House Atreides killed, and was secretly conspiring with the rivals of Arrakis, the evil House Harkonnen, to assassinate them all.

The prince of House Atreides, Paul (Timothée Chalamet), escapes the attack and flees into the desert with his mother, Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), where they are taken in by the Fremen, the migratory natives of the planet. Among the Fremen, Paul comes to be seen as their messiah.

It's fitting, then, that the next film in Villeneuve's sci-fi trilogy will be called "Dune Messiah," based on Herbert's 1969 sequel novel.