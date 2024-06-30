Denis Villeneuve's Original Scheduling Ambitions For Dune Would Have Been Brutal

Before Pixar's "Inside Out 2" conquered the global box office, "Dune: Part Two" was the only light amid a truly dismal 2024 for movies. "Part Two" crossed multiple box office milestones on its way to making more than $700 million globally, and that's to say nothing of digital sales. That's impressive not just because almost every other film released in 2024 has struggled to even break the century mark, but because "Part Two" followed 2021's "Dune," which was given a day-and-date release on MAX (formerly HBO Max). As such, there was no guarantee the masses would turn out to see "Part Two" after having been given the opportunity to stream the original film from the comfort of their own homes. But turn out they did, ensuring Denis Villeneuve maintained his standing as a premiere director who can reliably churn out sci-fi blockbusters that succeed both critically and commercially. It also guaranteed that we'd be getting "Dune 3," with Legendary greenlighting the threequel in the wake of "Part Two" dominating the box office.

But a pandemic-hampered release for Villeneuve's initial entry in the franchise was but one of a series of setbacks and challenges for the ambitious "Dune" movies. The two films, both close to three hours apiece, are arguably the French Canadian filmmaker's most ambitious projects, and required a truly frightening level of dedication and focus from the production crew in order to finally come to fruition. However, had Villeneuve stuck to his original plan for making his "Dune" duology, the movies might have never made it to the big screen (or rather the small screen and then the big screen).