Some Of Dune: Part Two's Shortest Scenes Took Three Entire Days To Film

Even if you're not particularly partial to the bleak blockbuster action of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two," you've got to respect the craft that went into making the sequel and its predecessor. "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two" are impressive technical achievements that maintain a suitably epic and consistently immersive look throughout, but crafting such majestic visuals wasn't easy.

For "Dune: Part Two," for instance, most of the movie takes place in the desert of the arid, unforgiving planet Arrakis. That meant that Villeneuve, cinematographer Greig Fraser, and production designer Patrice Vermette spent an ungodly amount of time trudging through the deserts of Jordan and Abu Dhabi in search of the perfect sand dune. As such, creating the planet Arrakis for "Dune: Part Two" left Villeneuve "sand traumatized" — and that wasn't the only tough part of the shoot.

Elsewhere, shooting conditions on "Dune: Part Two" had people passing out left and right, while scenes introducing Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha were shot in black-and-white using infrared to simulate the black sun-draped planet of Geidi Prime. In other words, bringing "Dune" and its sequel to life was nothing short of a technical triumph for those involved. But it seems one of the biggest challenges in the film had nothing to do with sweltering temperatures or scouting for the perfect dune. Instead, shooting the smaller, more intimate moments between Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides and Zendaya's Chani proved to be particularly tricky.