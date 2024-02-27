One Of Dune: Part Two's Sets Was Inspired By A Rolex Watch

When "Dune" arrived back in 2021, it was released on Warner Bros.' HBO Max streaming service at the same time it debuted in theaters, which means many will have watched from the comfort of their own home and perhaps missed the truly epic scale of Denis Villenueve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel. Watching from home certainly left me with the sense that while "Dune" was undeniably well-crafted, it was also a little ... bleak. It seems "Dune: Part Two" has maintained the bleakness of the original, but this time, Villenueve's follow-up is getting an exclusively theatrical release. That means that if we want to see the movie when it debuts, we'll have no choice but to witness the grand scale of it in the way the director intended, which should go a long way toward enhancing the experience for many.

This should also mean audiences have a better chance of appreciating production designer Patrice Vermette's work. Regardless of how you felt about the look of "Dune," Vermette won an Oscar for his efforts on that film, and when you look into how he crafted the sets, it certainly seems well-deserved. In fact, if you weren't all that impressed with the visual style of "Dune," a quick look into how it was developed might change your view. In 2021, Vermette spoke to /Film about how he was inspired by a stunning array of sources, revealing that he drew from medieval times, Japanese temple architecture, World War II bunkers, Aztec architecture, Brazilian brutalist architecture, and "sculptures from the Eastern life."

If that doesn't add much to your appreciation of the "Dune" style, perhaps you'll be interested to hear that, for "Dune: Part Two," it seems the designer and his team have incorporated more contemporary inspirations into their work.