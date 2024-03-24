Dune Messiah Keeping Timothée Chalamet Comes With One Small Problem

At the beginning of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel "Dune," Paul Atreides is only 15 years old. By the time he survived an assassination attempt, moved into the desert, and become a Messiah for both the Fremen and the Bene Gesserit, he was only about 17 or 18. In Denis Villeneuve's recent film adaptations of "Dune," Paul was played by Timothée Chalamet, an actor who was 23 when shooting began. He's 28 now. Either Paul was aged up for the film, or Chalamet is playing a teenager. Either way, Paul's age is unspecified. Also, there is a lot of time compression in Villeneuve's adaptation; Paul's time with the Fremen takes place over only a few months — gauged by his mother's pregnancy — and not two full years like in the book.

In 1969, Herbert wrote a sequel called "Dune Messiah," which took place 12 years after the events of the first novel. In it, Paul — now 30 — is the Emperor of the Galaxy, raising two children, and has instigated a galaxy-wide jihad that has killed over 61 billion people. Paul struggles to retain control of the desert planet Arrakis while various shadowy organizations undermine his authority. After many twisted conspiracies, Paul exits into the desert, having shed his God status and regained his humanity.

While Chalamet would be age-appropriate for a potential "Dune Messiah" film — should Villeneuve choose to make one — Chalamet has been blessed/cursed with boyish features and clear skin that confuse his actual age. A 30-year-old Timothée Chalamet wouldn't necessarily look the part as Emperor Paul-Muad'Dib, which is something Villeneuve has thought about.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Villeneuve complained openly about Chalamet's frustrating youthfulness, and how it would interfere with a potential "Dune Messiah" movie.