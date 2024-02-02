Dune: Part Two's Stillsuits Are Beautiful, But You Can't Pee In Them

Frank Herbert's "Dune" may be a serious sci-fi epic, but it also features a lot of delightfully unserious lore. There's a giant space worm, spice is drugs, and, perhaps most ridiculously of all, our heroes can be assumed to be canonically drinking their own pee at any given moment thanks to the innovative recycling technology of "stillsuits."

These space suits look extremely cool in Denis Villeneuve's on-screen adaptations of the book, but they're pretty weird on the page. According to Herbert's original descriptions of the stillsuits, they keep the wearer safe and hydrated in Arrakis' harsh desert climate by recycling pee (it includes a catheter), sweat, and spit into drinkable water. As gross as it sounds, it keeps the story's heroes alive. According to "Dune: Part Two" star Zendaya, though, the suits worn on set weren't nearly as high-tech as their fictional counterparts.

"[The suits are] not ideal," Zendaya admitted in the latest subscriber issue of Total Film magazine. "I wish it was real. I wish it had a cooling system, and turned our bodily fluids into water, and that you could pee in it. But you can't." The actor, who plays Fremen warrior Chani in the upcoming film, noted that she "learned that the hard way" before clarifying that she did not actually try to use the suits as a bathroom. "I didn't pee myself, but one of the days, it was very hot — obviously — and it was a long shooting day," Zendaya explained. "I thought it was a smart idea not to drink a lot of water so that I wouldn't have to pee in my costume."