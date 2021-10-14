Zendaya Only Did Seven Days Of Filming On Dune

Fans may have spent years waiting for "Dune," with its sprawling, hyped up, never-ending wave of buzz, but that doesn't mean the film is immune to the most banal and pervasive of movie horrors: scheduling issues. While "Dune" is a true epic, with a plot that spans a serious amount of time and involves an impressive amount of characters, that doesn't mean shooting can go on forever. Despite the fact that the romance between Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, who play the characters Chani and Paul Atreides respectively, is a large part of "Dune's" story, it turns out the pair had an incredibly short amount of time to shoot together and nail their intergalactic chemistry.

In EW's behind the scenes look at the movie, Zendaya explains that she was only on the "Dune" set for a scant seven days, doing what sounds like a whirlwind of work. Even though she was in the Middle East with the rest of the cast and crew for such a short amount of time, working with director Denis Villeneuve and her co-star Chalamet, clearly left a mark:

"I didn't want to leave ... Denis had such a warmth, and there was a familial quality to the way it felt when I got there. I felt very welcomed by the crew and cast, everybody was so lovely to me."