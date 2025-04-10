Who Is Scytale? Robert Pattinson's Rumored Dune 3 Villain Role Explained
Whenever your epic sci-fi franchise has a chance to add yet another talented actor to an already-packed ensemble, you simply have to do it. Reports broke in recent days that "Dune 3" director Denis Villeneuve is looking to Robert Pattinson to help fill out the ranks of the upcoming threequel. Naturally, the idea of "The Batman" star joining forces with the likes of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides, Zendaya's Chani, Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan, and many more A-listers is already thrilling enough. (Even better, this is actually a mini reunion of sorts for Chalamet and Pattinson, as they previously acted opposite one another in the Netflix film "The King" — worth watching for the latter's incredibly silly accent and wig alone.) But, after recently leading Bong Joon Ho's similarly space-set film "Mickey 17," Pattinson's next exciting career move has every "Dune" fan watching closely.
As with every other significant casting throughout both movies so far, the spice-consuming masses simply need to know: Which new character from author Frank Herbert's novel might Pattinson be playing? The third movie will be adapted from the (somewhat) divisive novel "Dune: Messiah," which picks up after the events of the original "Dune" as Paul has installed himself as the Padishah Emperor of the newfound Atreides Empire. The sprawling nature of the saga means we would be here all day if we had to guess which of the many, many figures involved in the action Pattinson is being eyes to portray. Luckily, The Hollywood Reporter shed some light on the exact nature of his role, pinpointing him as a villain with a "significant" role and speculating that it could very well be the "Face Dancer" Scytale.
Who is Scytale, what are Face Dancers, and where should book readers and movie fans alike set their expectations for Pattinson's appearance in "Dune 3"? We're glad you asked.
Who is Scytale in Dune: Messiah?
The intricate world-building details of "Dune" aren't for the faint of heart, as anyone who's read the original books can tell you, but the movies are finally set to dive even deeper into the oddities this universe has to offer. "Dune: Messiah" has always posed a unique adaptation challenge, as director Denis Villeneuve well knows. For audiences who have spent two whole movies rooting for Paul Atreides in his war against the evil Harkonnens, the story from this point onwards presents a wholly different perspective on our so-called hero and his rise to power. And, should Pattinson indeed be cast as the slippery wild card known as Scytale, we're about to encounter one of the property's most unique individuals yet.
In "Dune: Messiah," Scytale is introduced early on as one of the key instigators in a murderous plot against Emperor Paul Atreides. Described as a Tleilaxu Face Dancer, we soon learn that this means Scytale comes from an extremist sect that inspires fear even in the all-powerful Bene Gesserit and has the ability to shapeshift and impersonate others — a helpful skill to have when forming a conspiracy against their oppressive ruling overlord. Joining Scytale in this secret rebellion is a mix of new and familiar faces: the Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam (played by Charlotte Rampling in the first two "Dune" films), Princess Irulan, and a member of the Spacing Guild named Edric. Although given "he/him" pronouns in the text, Scytale freely changes sex at will to suit his needs. Using an elaborate scheme that involves the return of Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho, he eventually attempts to manipulate his way to the very steps of Paul's throne. (What happens at that point is something I'll keep unspoiled.)
Needless to say, this material should give Robert Pattinson plenty to chew on ... but this wouldn't be the first time we've seen Face Dancers in action.
We've seen Face Dancers before in Dune: Prophecy
Remember that spin-off series "Dune: Prophecy," concerned with the religious order of space-witches known as the Bene Gesserit? You'd be forgiven for forgetting or not even knowing at all, considering that the show largely came and went without making much of a splash at all. (You can read my negative review for /Film here.) On paper, at least, the project had the benefit of filling in the blanks between the two blockbuster movies and expanding on the lore of the source material. For those who actually watched the prequel show from beginning to end, fans were given a rather unexpected surprise: a twist confirming that Face Dancers are, in fact, canon to Denis Villeneuve's movies.
Let's back up for a second. In "Dune: Prophecy," the plot follows the Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) and her order's mission to become a major political player in galaxy affairs — namely through centuries of genetic manipulation that will ultimately lead to the birth of the mythical Muad'Dib in the form of Paul Atreides. Throughout the conspiracy-laden episodes, however, Valya ends up depending more and more on the younger acolytes of the Bene Gesserit. One young apprentice, Sister Theodosia (Jade Anouka), is purposefully kept at arm's-length from viewers for much of the series ... until a late twist reveals that her special hidden skill involves being a Face Dancer, taking on the form of another key character and establishing an important piece of "Dune" lore in the process.
None of this should interfere with what Villeneuve has planned for "Dune 3," so the possibilities truly feel endless. With the sequel planned to begin filming later this summer, there's still so much we don't know about how this will take shape. For now, we can look forward with all sorts of anticipation for how Robert Pattinson's reported casting as a character like Scytale may become even more compelling than on the page.