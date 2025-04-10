Who Is Scytale? Robert Pattinson's Rumored Dune 3 Villain Role Explained

Whenever your epic sci-fi franchise has a chance to add yet another talented actor to an already-packed ensemble, you simply have to do it. Reports broke in recent days that "Dune 3" director Denis Villeneuve is looking to Robert Pattinson to help fill out the ranks of the upcoming threequel. Naturally, the idea of "The Batman" star joining forces with the likes of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides, Zendaya's Chani, Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan, and many more A-listers is already thrilling enough. (Even better, this is actually a mini reunion of sorts for Chalamet and Pattinson, as they previously acted opposite one another in the Netflix film "The King" — worth watching for the latter's incredibly silly accent and wig alone.) But, after recently leading Bong Joon Ho's similarly space-set film "Mickey 17," Pattinson's next exciting career move has every "Dune" fan watching closely.

As with every other significant casting throughout both movies so far, the spice-consuming masses simply need to know: Which new character from author Frank Herbert's novel might Pattinson be playing? The third movie will be adapted from the (somewhat) divisive novel "Dune: Messiah," which picks up after the events of the original "Dune" as Paul has installed himself as the Padishah Emperor of the newfound Atreides Empire. The sprawling nature of the saga means we would be here all day if we had to guess which of the many, many figures involved in the action Pattinson is being eyes to portray. Luckily, The Hollywood Reporter shed some light on the exact nature of his role, pinpointing him as a villain with a "significant" role and speculating that it could very well be the "Face Dancer" Scytale.

Who is Scytale, what are Face Dancers, and where should book readers and movie fans alike set their expectations for Pattinson's appearance in "Dune 3"? We're glad you asked.