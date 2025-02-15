What Happens To Paul Atreides In The Dune Books?

"Dune Messiah" is Frank Herbert's big counterargument to himself and the first book: a correction for fans who misunderstood his message and turned Paul into an ideal hero. Indeed, the rather short book (at least compared to the first "Dune") is more of an extended epilogue than a proper sequel.

The story takes place 12 years into Paul's reign, after his jihad has already brought death to trillions, extinguishing noble houses and sterilizing entire planets. Once he suppressed all rebellions and took control of the entire Known Universe, Paul began fulfilling his promise to the Fremen in terraforming Arrakis, transforming the barren desert into a lush, fertile green place. Of course, plenty of people are angry about this, and Paul faces a myriad of plots against him that end up colliding and bringing him to ruin. There's the Bene Gesserit (who want genetic control of House Atreides), the Spacing Guild (resentful that they no longer control the spice trade), the Tleilaxu (who want Paul to depend on them), as well as fringe groups within the Fremen tired of Paul acting like an emperor and not a warrior, and even Paul's wife, Princess Irulan (who hates Paul for taking her father's throne).

Paul rules mostly by relying on his prescient abilities, which also show him the inevitability of these plots against him. During an attack by the Tleilaxu, a bomb detonates in Arrakeen which blinds Paul, though he continues to be able to see thanks to his visions of the future. Still, the attack starts messing with Paul's mind, and he starts doubting his interpretation of the future, eventually seeking a way to escape the future he saw. Not long after, Chani dies in childbirth after giving birth to twins, both with Paul's powers. After Paul kills an assassin holding a knife to his children, Paul declares he can no longer see the future, since he failed to predict that Chani would give birth to a boy in addition to a girl.

Following Fremen tradition, the blinded Paul leaves his sister Alia in charge of the Imperium and sets out into the deep desert to offer his life to Shai-Hulud, finally avoiding the future he had seen and was terrified of.