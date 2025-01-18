How The Original Dune Movie Changed The Trajectory Of David Lynch's Career

David Lynch's debut feature "Eraserhead" was an arthouse darling when it was released in 1977 and, thanks to some enterprising film programmers, stayed in theaters for years on end, gaining popular traction on the midnight movie circuit. One of the movie's many fans was, of all people, Mel Brooks, the celebrated director of "Young Frankenstein" and "Blazing Saddles." Brooks, wanting to encourage Lynch's career, created his own production company, Brooksfilms, to fund his next project: a stylized biography of Joseph Merrick, known to the world as the Elephant Man.

Lynch's "The Elephant Man," while bearing the same oppressive black-and-white visuals as the surrealist "Eraserhead," was a curious Oscar favorite, nominated for eight Academy Awards. It was up for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor, among others. Sadly, it lost in all eight of its categories.

Lynch, however — a weirdo painter and art student from Montana — was suddenly a power player on the Hollywood scene. To date, his short films and his two features had been oblique and off-putting, but Lynch had also proven himself to be talented and forthright, which gained the eyeballs of major Hollywood producers. Many might know about how Lynch was approached by George Lucas about directing the then-upcoming "Return of the Jedi," and how the offer gave Lynch a headache. Lynch was also approached by super-producer Dino De Laurentiis about directing a film adaptation of Frank Herbert's "Dune," a project that had been in development hell for years.

Lynch agreed to helm "Dune," rewriting the story to his liking. It took him many months to hammer out a script, and he ultimately went through six drafts before crafting one Universal would agree to make. It turned out, however, that "Dune" would be a nightmare to complete. Shooting was delayed, the studio interfered, and Lynch ended up hating the whole experience. His distaste for "Dune" would subsequently shape Lynch's whole career going forward.