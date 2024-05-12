The Most Confusing Parts Of David Lynch's Blue Velvet, Explained

This post contains spoilers for "Blue Velvet."

David Lynch's cinematic world tiptoes between stark reality and nightmarish dreams, where quaint, perfect lives and locales often hide Boschian hells. While some Lynchian small towns are infused with poetic romanticism despite harboring great evils (such as Twin Peaks), others, like Lumberton, weave an insincere facade with its aura of suburban bliss: a sentiment that forms the crux of Lynch's sensational, oft-misunderstood "Blue Velvet." Most of Lynch's work defies objective analysis, as the foundational ideas he embeds into his stories feel abstract and elusive, but are always tethered to reality in essential and terrifying ways. Although "Blue Velvet" helms one of the most straightforward narratives in Lynch's oeuvre — it is neither as labyrinthine nor heady as "Inland Empire" or "Mulholland Drive" — the film's graphic depictions of psychosexual impulses tend to confuse and alienate, with the merging of the real and the fantastical contributing to a disorienting experience.

The themes that run through "Blue Velvet" morph as per the lens used to experience the film, as Lynch pushes the traditional ideas of inherent meaning and causality to extremes with surrealist imagery meant to evoke a deep, subconscious reaction. This is why phrases like "What does this mean?" or "Here is what happened" are rendered futile, as logical meaning-making cannot be assigned here from start to finish. However, we can attempt to dissect the broader themes woven into "Blue Velvet," what they might mean within the context of the events that we do understand, and how Lynch uses archetypal contrasts to portray the dizzying pull of nostalgia towards a past that is not as rosy as we would like to believe. Here are some of the most confusing parts of the film, analyzed.