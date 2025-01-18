What Happened To Dune's House Harkonnen After The Baron's Death

The first two "Dune" novels, which are currently two-thirds of the way through being adapted into a movie trilogy, are often seen as a tragic condemnation of hero worship. Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet in the recent films) starts off likeable, but by the time he becomes emperor of the universe the reader/viewer should already be wondering if he's fit for the job. This whole jihad/holy war he's doing sure gives us the ick, especially in "Dune: Messiah" when Book Paul casually mentions how his regime has killed far more people than Hitler ever did. I for one believe that killing sixty billion people is wrong, and you can quote me on that.

But the "Dune" series wouldn't be that interesting if Paul was a straightforward bad guy, which is why the common claim that "Dune" is a clear-cut critique of the savior narrative misses the mark. I'd argue the series is more of a rumination on saviors, not a condemnation of them. That's made most clear with how House Harkonnen (the main villains of the first book) are genuinely terrible, and Paul does the galaxy a favor by taking them down. The Harkonnens are portrayed not just as evil but truly grotesque; their mere existence is depressing, to the point where "Dune: Part Two" portrays their planet as being entirely devoid of color.

When Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) is killed by Alia in the book and by Paul in the movies, it's one of the few clear-cut moments where the audience is allowed to cheer the Atreides siblings on, unbothered by any moral complications. When Paul kills his cousin Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler) in that final duel, it's hard to complain either; Feyd-Rautha was many things, but warm and fuzzy he was not. Although Paul and the rest of House Atreides didn't seem to bother killing any of the other Harkonnens, those two main deaths appeared to put an end to the Harkonnens as major players in the series. They're not seen in the flesh in "Dune: Messiah," and when we do hear about them the implication is that the family has learned to behave themselves among the universe's new Atreides regime.

There is one complication though, which was revealed when Jessica went through the Spice Ritual and drank the Water of Life: Baron Harkonnen is an unavoidable part of the Atreides bloodline.