A Handy Guide To Dune: Part Two's Weirdest Terminology

Warning: This article contains spicy spoilers for "Dune: Part Two."

Words are everything in the story of "Dune." Empires rise and fall based on a single message sent from the desert world of Arrakis, as we see late in "Part Two" when Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) reaches through the stars to challenge the very might of the Padishah Emperor (Christopher Walken). In author Frank Herbert's massively influential 1965 novel, meanwhile, almost every chapter is preceded by short excerpts written by Princess Irulan (whom we finally meet in the sequel, played by Florence Pugh) laying out assorted sayings, family history, and other character-specific insights detailing the legend of Paul Atreides. At the very end of the book, Herbert even includes an exhaustive glossary, laying out a "Terminology of the Imperium" for readers who might have found themselves adrift at sea amid the complicated world-building, terminology, and other incredibly nerdy mythology compiled by the sci-fi writer.

In director Denis Villeneuve's surprisingly faithful adaptation (which /Film's Chris Evangelista reviewed here), however, audiences flocking to theaters don't quite get to enjoy the same benefits that readers did. With no time to stop and explain complicated concepts, as Herbert does quite often in the original, the film characters breeze through dialogue containing titles, rituals, and other phrases at a rapid-fire clip that might leave you feeling like a bad spice-trip. But don't bury your head in the sand just yet! For all those who don't know their Sardaukar from their Shai-Halud or their Fremen from their Fedaykin — in other words, the vast majority of normal people who don't spend way too much time immersing themselves in such dense lore and myth-making — this explainer is for you.