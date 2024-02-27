Why Dune Director Denis Villeneuve 'Hates' Dialogue In Movies

Denis Villeneuve movies offer some of the most compelling visuals you'll see in modern filmmaking. "Blade Runner 2049," for instance, somehow managed to evoke the immersive atmosphere and tone of Ridley Scott's original movie while making everything feel larger and even more hauntingly dystopian. Of course, it helps when you work with cinematographers of Roger Deakins' caliber, or production designers such as Patrice Vermette, who won an Oscar for his work on Villeneuve's "Dune." But there's no doubt that, even without his esteemed cohorts, Villeneuve has a unique talent for crafting memorable and evocative visuals.

In fact, the visuals are much more important to Villeneuve than pretty much anything else. Prior to "Dune" the director hadn't written one of his own films since breaking into Hollywood with 2013's "Prisoners." Even "Dune" and its sequel "Dune: Part Two" were co-written with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. All of which is to say that just because Villeneueve is a hardcore fan of the "Dune" books, that doesn't mean he's necessarily a fan of dialogue. As he told Coming Soon in 2015, "I'm not someone that loves dialogue — I am someone that loves movement. Action, if it's well done, can be very poetic and meaningful."

But even when he isn't shooting action, Villeneuve has a knack for conveying information visually. Just look at that famous shot from "Blade Runner 2049," in which Ryan Gosling's K stares up at a giant digital projection of his former holographic girlfriend, Joi, and struggles to reconcile his deeply personal feelings with this giant commercialized representation of his lost love. So, what is it about this kind of visual storytelling that appeals to Villeneuve in a way that dialogue doesn't?