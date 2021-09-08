Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Wanted To Make A Movie For Hardcore Fans...and Also His Mother

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" is based on a towering work of science fiction lit, but not everyone has read Frank Herbert's novel, and it sounds like Villeneuve is aiming for a movie that appeals to both fans and non-fans alike. /Film writer Vanessa Armstrong recently attended a roundtable interview with Villeneuve, where he spoke at length about the adaptation process from book to screen.

In the same way that Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" left out the book character of Tom Bombadil, for instance, there are some characters in Herbert's novel, like Feyd-Rautha and Princess Irulan, who haven't made the cut in Villeneuve's "Dune." He spoke first about the overall challenge of adapting or transforming the book for a new medium while staying true to its spirit:

The thing is that from the start I knew that I would have to focus on some specific elements, because when you adapt, necessarily, you transform. The idea was to be as close to the spirit of the book as possible, to be as close to the poetry. I am a massive fan of [the] Dune books. It's a book that stayed with me over 35 years and it's a book that I deeply know. The more that you go into the adaptation you realize at one point that the goal was to make a movie that will please the hard-core fans, the people that know Dune by heart, and also my mother that never read Dune.