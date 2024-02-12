Dune Just Celebrated Another Box Office Win Ahead Of Part 2

Warner Bros. continues to try and do its part to lift up the box office during a difficult time, this time with a re-release of one of 2021's biggest movies, "Dune." The studio opted to put Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's beloved sci-fi novel back in theaters for a weekend to help bring some attention to the release of next month's "Dune: Part Two." While it didn't do a ton to make a meaningful difference for the larger picture at the box office, it did signify that audiences are certainly interested in a return to this universe.

"Dune" pulled in $1.6 million over the weekend on 2,100 screens in North America. Granted, that makes for a relatively lousy $790 per-screen average but it was enough to get the movie back into the top ten on the charts, placing at number nine for the weekend just ahead of Best Picture nominee "American Fiction" ($1.3 million) and behind "Mean Girls" ($1.9 million). "Dune" has now amassed a grand total of $402.5 million globally. WB is undoubtedly hoping this is just the start of a good year for the franchise.

The release offered not only a glimpse at the upcoming sequel, but gave many moviegoers the chance to see the film on the big screen for the first time. Yes, it was released wide in 2021 but many viewers chose to stay home and watch it on HBO Max (now just called Max). Either way, the fact that a not-insignificant number of moviegoers showed up to watch a movie in theaters that they could easily watch from the comfort of home right now bodes well.