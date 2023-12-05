Disney's Wish Will Not Pull An Elemental At The Box Office

2023 is just not Disney's year. While there have been some major animated hits at the box office for other studios — from the monster success of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" to the $690 million gross of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — things aren't looking so good for the studio that once delivered megahits like "The Lion King" and "Beauty and the Beast."

Disney celebrated its 100th anniversary with the release of "Wish," a new animated musical about following your dreams, and wishing upon a star and ... there's a talking goat, and ... Well, it's actually a bit hard to explain what "Wish" is about, which might be one reason why the film is struggling at the box office. After falling short of expectations during its Thanksgiving debut, opening in third place behind "The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" and "Napoleon," "Wish" has now dropped 61% in its second weekend, grossing just $7.7 million at the domestic box office. After almost two weeks in theaters, it has grossed just $81.8 million worldwide against a production budget of $200 million.

Despite last week's disappointing start, "Wish" was still within a shot at recovery, as proven earlier this year by Disney and Pixar's "Elemental." That film grossed an underwhelming $29.6 million on its opening weekend, but positive reviews, strong overseas performance, and a lack of competition from other family-friendly animated fare eventually carried it to $495.9 million worldwide. Its second-weekend drop was a mere 37.7%, and it even re-expanded to more screens over Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately for Disney, "Wish" isn't having the same luck.