Greta Gerwig Says Barbie Couldn't Have Been Made Without Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman

"Barbie" is a phenomenon like no other. There were hardly any precedent for a cinematic world built exclusively on a world-famous IP like Mattel, save for a previous attempt at a big-screen "Barbie" adaptation that never came to fruition. When filmmaker Greta Gerwig decided to bring this colorful, fantastical world to life with the intention of adding her own complexities to it, it was a risky gambit that succeeded in accomplishing something never done before. "Barbie" has made more than $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office so far, becoming the highest-grossing movie from a female director in cinematic history.

In the latest issue of Empire, Gerwig talked about the process of crafting such an enjoyable and empowering story that functioned within the confines of a $150 million budget attached to a major brand. While "Barbie" was still a major risk for Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures, Gerwig credits another female filmmaker with making such an ambitious project possible: