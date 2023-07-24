Why Diablo Cody's Attempted Barbie Movie Never Got Off The Ground

Boasting over 60 years of history due to its instantly-recognizable global appeal, the word "Barbie" holds a lot of power in shaping innumerable childhoods and worldviews. Greta Gerwig's audacious, refreshing take on this beloved IP in her latest film, "Barbie" will certainly enhance the brand's legacy and what it means to diverse demographics, but there's a reason why we're only getting a "Barbie" live-action movie 64 years after its product launch. While Barbie is a cultural staple, it is no easy task to weave a cinematic vision around its complicated legacy — any filmmaker interested in taking on this challenge would have to keep their commentary both fun and nuanced, while adding their own unique spin to the discourse in keeping with the times. Where Gerwig has succeeded, others were not so lucky.

There were serious, dedicated attempts to make a "Barbie" live-action film as far back as 2009, when the brand's parent company, Mattel, signed a deal with Universal Pictures to capitalize on their IP. There were discussions about a film produced by Laurence Mark, but the project didn't take flight for various reasons, and in 2014, Sony Pictures stepped up to make the impossible happen. This is when the project fell in developmental hell, and writer Diablo Cody ("Juno," "Jennifer's Body") was brought in to rewrite the script while the search for the main lead continued.

After some time, in 2016, comedian Amy Schumer was cast as the lead in the film, but ended up walking away from the role after a few months, leading the whole project to quickly fall apart. While Cody's attempts at making this work were earnest, there's a reason why it never got off the ground.