For Greta Gerwig, Barbie's Story Unintentionally Mirrored Her Own Journey

The much-buzzed-about "Barbie" might be about a doll, but it's grounded in reality. Director and co-writer Greta Gerwig has often resisted autobiographical themes in her work, even in her debut coming-of-age film "Ladybird," which many thought was loosely based on Gerwig's own adolescence. Without intending it, "Barbie" ended up mirroring the filmmaker's own experiences more closely than "Ladybird" ever did. Even though Gerwig and her co-writer and partner Noah Baumbach avoid drawing directly from their own lives for their material, they can't seem to escape these highly personal touches in their films — even when they don't mean to make them.

The similarities between "Ladybird" and Gerwig's own early life led lots of viewers to believe that Saoirse Ronan's character was meant to be a direct reflection of the filmmaker. Even though Gerwig and Ladybird both grew up in Sacramento and attended catholic school, their similarities more or less stop there.

"Nothing in the movie literally happened in my life, but it has a core of truth that resonates with what I know," Gerwig explained, per Indiewire. "I really wanted to make a movie that was a reflection on home and what does home mean, and how does leaving home define what it is for you and your love for it. I felt like it was a love letter to Sacramento, and I felt like, what better way to make a love letter than through somebody who wants to get out, and then realize that they loved it?"

"Barbie" might be set in the fictional universe of Barbie Land, but in some ways, it mirrors Greta Gerwig's world even more closely than her other films.