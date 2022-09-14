Greta Gerwig's Barbie Movie Almost Included Saoirse Ronan

We're still a year away from finally getting to live our plastic fantasies with Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie ... and everyone else in Hollywood. But we've not been able to shut up about our excitement. The world's favorite fashion doll has been around for over six decades, but this will be Barbara Millicent Roberts' first live-action appearance outside of parody videos and variety show sketches.

Gerwig, Robbie, and the rest of the "Barbie" creative team have kept their lips painted on in terms of the film's plot, but we do know that the majority of the star-studded cast will be playing the many different styles of Barbie and Ken, allowing for endless storytelling opportunities. It seemed like Gerwig nabbed just about every who's who in the industry, but noticeably absent was the star of her first two features "Lady Bird" and "Little Women," the brilliant Saoirse Ronan. Thanks to an exclusive interview with People, we've learned that Ronan's absence was the result of unfortunate timing.

"I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there," Ronan told People. Unfortunately, the shoot conflicted with Ronan's upcoming drama "The Outrun" which was filming in Scotland at the same time. "There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie," Ronan said. "I was gutted I couldn't do it." If the stars align, Ronan is still hoping that she can pop in for a random appearance of some sort. "I have texted Margot and Greta and I'm like, 'If you're doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?'"