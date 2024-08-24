Denis Villeneuve Had One Very Specific Goal With Dune 2's Black & White Fireworks

Of all the memorable sequences in "Dune: Part Two," the one that sticks out perhaps most clearly six months later is that entire detour on the Harkonnen planet, Giedi Prime. With the Roman-esque coliseum and all the brutal, sadistic culture on display, it's a fascinating bit of worldbuilding and an exciting introduction to Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler), the movie's resident bad boy. It's a sequence that seemingly defies all rules of conventional screenplay structure, what with it being placed more than halfway through the film. Still, it's so bold and fresh that it's hard to complain.

Most noteworthy is the sequence's color palette. Whereas director Denis Villeneuve depicts the desert sequences in these movies with fairly muted colors, especially compared to other desert-set blockbusters like "Mad Max: Fury Road," the Harkonnen sequence takes things further by presenting us a world that's almost entirely in black and white. Harkonnen society is so cold and lifeless that even the fireworks lack any sense of vibrancy. Instead of fun multi-colored explosions, they look like weird clusters of ink blots.

This was the intention, it turns out. As producer Tanya Lapointe explained in the behind-the-scenes book "The Art and Soul of the Dune: Part Two," those fireworks — if you can even call them fireworks — were inspired by "drops of ink falling into clear alcohol." Lapointe described this as one of the most "challenging elements" to pull off in the movie, as Villeneuve had wanted them to look like "negative fireworks," which don't exist in our world.