The Dune: Part Two Moment That Timothée Chalamet Dreamed About Since Part One

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" films are bursting with jaw-dropping set pieces, incredible imagery, and staggering scale, all while focusing on intense and complex characters in a story that challenges the archetypal hero's journey that provides the structure for so many classic tales. Taking inspiration from Steven Spielberg's "Jaws," Villeneuve's first entry in this franchise heavily teased the gigantic sandworms that live under the sand dunes of the planet Arrakis, rarely showing them in full and only giving us a glimpse at one character riding one as other characters look on from afar.

Naturally, one might come to the conclusion that Timothée Chalamet, who plays the main character of these films, Paul Atreides, would be fired up to hop on the back of the Shai-Hulud and ride the worm himself in "Dune: Part Two." But despite how amazing that scene ended up being (and the meticulous preparation that went into achieving it), Chalamet was actually more amped to shoot a scene that comes much later in the second film, the one in which Paul gives an impassioned speech to a group of Fremen who have gathered in an underground sietch and effectively takes his place as their ruler.

In an Entertainment Weekly interview before "Dune: Part Two" hit theaters, Chalamet spoke about being especially excited to shoot that scene. "Those five days on set, speaking in a language that was conceived for the films, I was just savoring those days," he told the outlet. "I wanted to bring justice not just to the arc of Paul, but also to 'Dune.' And I knew that those were the days. Even when we rehearsed that scene, we went all in."

While the vibe on set was reportedly lighthearted between the actors, Zendaya recalled visiting the set to watch the filming of that speech and quickly realizing that the playful tone she was used to had temporarily vanished because of how serious Chalamet was about nailing the scene. "I actually felt bad about that," Chalamet remembered. "But it's true. I thought, 'I'm in the pocket. Let me just get this done.' I'm really proud of that scene. That might have been my favorite day on set."