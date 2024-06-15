Dune 2 Director Denis Villeneuve Wanted 'Boringly Realistic' Camera Work For A Key Sequence

With the recent release of "Furiosa," a desert-centric movie with same vibrant colors as its predecessor, "Mad Max: Fury Road," it's not uncommon to see people throwing shade on Denis Villeneuve for his "Dune" movies' color schemes and camerawork. Compared to "Furiosa," the "Dune" films can often look surprisingly colorless. It's hard not to wonder if they should've gotten a bit crazier with it.

Of course, if you think about the issue for a little bit longer, it's easy to see the reasoning behind the more muted color scheme in "Dune," as well as its more grounded directing style. This series is more cerebral and politically-oriented than "Mad Max," not to mention that "Part Two" has multiple sequences (like the entire Harkonnen planet detour in the second act) that prove the franchise's definitely capable of stunning visuals. Sometimes there's more that goes into the color grading of a scene than simply what looks pretty, and Villeneuve understood this well.

Most notably, Villeneuve brought this mindset into the "Dune: Part Two" sequence where Paul (Timothée Chalamet) rides a worm for the first time. For a scene that sure sounds ridiculous on paper, it's easy to imagine the movie depicting it in a more bombastic, over-the-top light. Instead, Villeneuve chose to depict in as "boring" a manner as possible, to better create the illusion that this is a real thing we're watching, not the live-action cartoon that the "Mad Max" movies often feel like. (No disrespect towards "Mad Max" intended here; those movies are amazing.)

As Villeneuve explained in the recent "Dune" behind-the-scenes companion book, "The Art and Soul of Dune: Part Two," his chief priority with the sand-riding scene was "anchoring the story in realism."