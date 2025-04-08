Dune 3 Could Add Everyone's Favorite Freaky Little Weirdo Actor Robert Pattinson

Strap in, folks, because Robert Pattinson might very well be going out into space ... again. Coming off his leading turn in Bong Joon Ho's "Mickey 17" and currently in the middle of filming on Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," the quirky actor is now setting his sights on another epic blockbuster from an auteur filmmaker. Deadline has the news that there is "strong interest" in securing Pattinson for a role on Denis Villeneuve's upcoming "Dune" threequel. The outlet cautions that no formal offer has yet gone out, but one look at the ridiculously stacked cast for the prior two films in Villeneuve's trilogy would seem to confirm the obvious. When the director wants a big-name, recognizable actor? He usually gets them. And that goes double for what will likely be the last "Dune" film he actually directs in this saga.

Presuming this casting report becomes official, Pattinson will merely be the latest talent jockeying for position in an ever-crowded field. Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides is (obviously) set to return, alongside a supporting cast that includes Zendaya as his now-estranged lover Chani, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, the grand and twist-laden return of Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and plenty more. Something tells us this newest potential addition will have no problem standing out from the crowd. The report offers no clarity on which character Pattinson is lined up for, though it is described as "significant." With the film gearing up for production starting in just a few months, this marks yet another major project to add to the actor's already-busy schedule, which has unfortunately cleared up a bit in the wake of "The Batman Part II" getting delayed.

