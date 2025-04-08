Dune 3 Could Add Everyone's Favorite Freaky Little Weirdo Actor Robert Pattinson
Strap in, folks, because Robert Pattinson might very well be going out into space ... again. Coming off his leading turn in Bong Joon Ho's "Mickey 17" and currently in the middle of filming on Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," the quirky actor is now setting his sights on another epic blockbuster from an auteur filmmaker. Deadline has the news that there is "strong interest" in securing Pattinson for a role on Denis Villeneuve's upcoming "Dune" threequel. The outlet cautions that no formal offer has yet gone out, but one look at the ridiculously stacked cast for the prior two films in Villeneuve's trilogy would seem to confirm the obvious. When the director wants a big-name, recognizable actor? He usually gets them. And that goes double for what will likely be the last "Dune" film he actually directs in this saga.
Presuming this casting report becomes official, Pattinson will merely be the latest talent jockeying for position in an ever-crowded field. Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides is (obviously) set to return, alongside a supporting cast that includes Zendaya as his now-estranged lover Chani, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, the grand and twist-laden return of Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and plenty more. Something tells us this newest potential addition will have no problem standing out from the crowd. The report offers no clarity on which character Pattinson is lined up for, though it is described as "significant." With the film gearing up for production starting in just a few months, this marks yet another major project to add to the actor's already-busy schedule, which has unfortunately cleared up a bit in the wake of "The Batman Part II" getting delayed.
Read on for all the details!
Who will Robert Pattinson play in Dune 3 and how does this affect The Batman Part 2?
While the reported interest in casting Robert Pattinson in the still-untitled and fast-tracked "Dune 3" is fantastic news for those of us with a vested interest in seeing the actor continue his streak of playing in off-kilter blockbuster sandboxes, it also comes with a few wrinkles.
First and foremost, fans who've read Frank Herbert's "Dune" books know that the question inevitably turns to which character Pattinson is being eyed to play. The sequel will be based on "Dune: Messiah," which broadly tells the continued story of Paul after he rises to the position of God Emperor and promptly goes full space-Hitler on countless innocents across the galaxy. That naturally breeds discontent, with certain enemies coming to the forefront. Pattinson's uniquely weirdo energy could best be applied to a figure like Edric, a member of the Spacing Guild who plays a large role in a shadowy conspiracy to depose Paul from the throne with the help of some surprising allies. Alternately, there's another ringleader of this plot against Paul: the shapeshifting "Face Dancer" Scytale. (For what it's worth, The Hollywood Reporter adds the intriguing detail that Pattinson is being eyed for a villainous role and that it could very well be Scytale.)
Secondly, superhero aficionados will no doubt take this as another blow to the prospects of "The Batman Part II." The oft-delayed sequel to the 2022 hit has turned into something of a running joke, as fans have had to deal with one setback after another over the years. When we last heard, the film had been delayed until 2027. In that light, it makes perfect sense that Pattinson would want to fill up his dance card in the meantime. If we can't see him suited up again as Gotham's gothest and most eligible bachelor, well, we'll certainly sign up for a major role among the sandworms of Arrakis. Stay tuned to /Film for more details as they come in.