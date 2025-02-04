The Real Reason Dune 3 Is Being Fast-Tracked, According To Director Denis Villeneuve
For a time, it looked like fans of watching the Spice flow were going to have to wait quite a while to see how things shake out with Paul Atreides in the aftermath of "Dune: Part Two." Fortunately, director Denis Villeneuve has changed his tune and is getting ready to put pen to paper on "Dune 3," aka "Dune Messiah." So, why did Villeneuve decide to fast track the third installment in this epic sci-fi franchise, exactly?
During a Q&A at the Saturn Awards (via Collider), Villeneuve addressed his decision to get right to work on "Dune Messiah," which will adapt the second novel in author Frank Herbert's beloved saga. The filmmaker explained that he previously expected to make another movie between trips to the world of "Dune." However, the appetite for this story to continue was downright palpable:
"Chani's heart is broken, and it's the beginning of the Holy War and that's where we left, so in a way, I'd say it's quite similar. I was expecting to do something else before, but frankly, that's the inspiration that came to my mind as I took a break this summer and was going back and finishing the story. I was really moved by the way 'Part Two' was received by cinephiles around the world, and I felt an appetite and a desire to see more and a responsibility to finish that story."
Villeneuve certainly has a point. "Dune: Part Two" made just shy of $715 million at the box office, trailing only "Wicked" in terms of the global grosses for movies nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars this year. Overall, "Part Two" was nominated for five Oscars, though Villeneuve was once again left out of the Best Director race.
It makes sense to get Dune Messiah off the ground sooner rather than later
Be that as it may, Villeneuve is ready to dive back into Paul's story with another trip to Arrakis. Plot details for "Dune 3" largely remain under wraps, but there will be a big time jump. The events of the next film will take place roughly 12 years after Paul's holy war begins, which means we will be seeing these characters in a totally different place at a totally different time in their lives.
That does present some issues. Timothée Chalamet, who plays Paul, has a youthful look. Having Chalamet play Paul once again in "Dune 3" might be tough, given the time jump. But Villeneuve is a good enough filmmaker, and Chalamet a good enough actor, that they will surely find a way to make it make sense. Zendaya's Chani and other key players are also expected to return, though nothing has been fully firmed up as of this writing.
For Warner Bros., getting this third installment going sooner rather than later makes every bit of sense in the world. "Dune: Part Two" made a whole lot more money than the first "Dune," suggesting that the audience for the franchise has only grown since 2021. If Villeneuve can get the lead out and get the third film in the can and hit a 2026 or 2027 release date, it figures to be money in the bank. It just makes sense for everyone involved, and it's certain to make fans happy.
"Dune Messiah" does not currently have a release date, but stay tuned.