The Real Reason Dune 3 Is Being Fast-Tracked, According To Director Denis Villeneuve

For a time, it looked like fans of watching the Spice flow were going to have to wait quite a while to see how things shake out with Paul Atreides in the aftermath of "Dune: Part Two." Fortunately, director Denis Villeneuve has changed his tune and is getting ready to put pen to paper on "Dune 3," aka "Dune Messiah." So, why did Villeneuve decide to fast track the third installment in this epic sci-fi franchise, exactly?

During a Q&A at the Saturn Awards (via Collider), Villeneuve addressed his decision to get right to work on "Dune Messiah," which will adapt the second novel in author Frank Herbert's beloved saga. The filmmaker explained that he previously expected to make another movie between trips to the world of "Dune." However, the appetite for this story to continue was downright palpable:

"Chani's heart is broken, and it's the beginning of the Holy War and that's where we left, so in a way, I'd say it's quite similar. I was expecting to do something else before, but frankly, that's the inspiration that came to my mind as I took a break this summer and was going back and finishing the story. I was really moved by the way 'Part Two' was received by cinephiles around the world, and I felt an appetite and a desire to see more and a responsibility to finish that story."

Villeneuve certainly has a point. "Dune: Part Two" made just shy of $715 million at the box office, trailing only "Wicked" in terms of the global grosses for movies nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars this year. Overall, "Part Two" was nominated for five Oscars, though Villeneuve was once again left out of the Best Director race.