The Highest-Grossing Best Picture Nominees At The 2025 Oscars

Save for the summer movie season, the biggest time of the year is upon observers of the church that is cinema. Awards season is in full swing, with the Golden Globes already behind us. More to the point, it's Oscar season, with the full list of nominees for this year's Academy Awards recently announced. There were surprises and snubs, and now the race for Best Picture is on, with critical darlings and blockbusters alike competing for the night's top prize. But which one of this year's nominees stands above the rest so far as box office is concerned?

Box office is not a great way of determining quality. Plenty of great movies have made next to no money (see the much-beloved "Sing Street"), while quite a few not-so-great movies have taken in boatloads of cash (see 2016's Oscar-winning hit "Suicide Squad"). That said, box office is important in terms of providing some context for Hollywood's biggest night. Are the most-nominated movies also the movies people actually care about? That question has become increasingly important in recent years as the Oscars seek to remain relevant.

So, let's look at how each of these movies fared at the box office, shall we? Before fully diving in, we should note that several of these movies have only just hitting theaters in recent weeks, and some of those haven't even expanded wide yet. Others hail from streaming services that don't care all that much about theatrical releases. With that out of the way, here's how the Best Picture nominees fared at the box office.

"Dune: Part Two" – $714.6 million "Wicked" – $710.2 million "Conclave" – $77.9 million "The Substance" – $76.5 million "A Complete Unknown" – $62.9 million "Anora" – $33.6 million "I'm Still Here" – $14.1 million "The Brutalist" – $5.8 million "Emilia Pérez" – $10.7 million "Nickel Boys" – $1.2 million

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" is the clear winner here — for now. "Wicked" is still in theaters and its Oscar nominations are only going to boost its profile. Before long, it will overtake "Dune" to become the top-grossing film of this year's Best Picture nominees. From there, it's a steep drop-off, with the heralded Pope drama "Conclave" pulling in just shy of $80 million. Meanwhile, "Emilia Pérez," which leads the pack with 13 nominations, is a Netflix release and hardly had a profile in theaters domestically.