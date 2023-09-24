Sing Street Was Only A Minor Hit – But Lived On Well Beyond The Box Office

One of the sad truths of the movie business as it exists is that great movies will sometimes slip through the cracks. A movie as good as "Booksmart" deserved a lot better than $25 million at the box office. Both "Blade Runner" and "The Thing" deserved better than getting trounced by "E.T." in 1982. Fortunately, cream tends to rise to the top over time, and good movies often find their audience eventually. Perhaps no movie released theatrically over the last decade deserved to find its audience more than director John Carney's "Sing Street."

Released in 2016, the movie about a kid who starts a band to impress a girl charmed just about every single person who saw it. The only problem is that not all that many people saw the movie while it was in theaters. Luckily, Carney's film was cheap to produce, so it wasn't exactly a flop. At the same time, though, it feels like a film that should have had that "La La Land" pop and become a cultural phenomenon. It was simply too good to be lost to time.

The film had to settle for something akin to cult status, fighting against the endless tide of content in the streaming era to avoid being forgotten. Seven years later, Carney is finally back with his first new movie since, "Flora and Son," which premiered in select theaters this weekend. It's just a damn shame it took so long.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of Carney's return to the director's chair, we're looking back at "Sing Steet," how it came to be, what happened when it hit theaters, the reputation the film has garnered since its lackluster theatrical run, and what lessons we can learn from it several years removed. Let's dig in.