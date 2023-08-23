Sing Street Fans Will Want To Watch This Flora And Son Trailer Immediately

John Carney has not directed a movie since 2016, and that movie was "Sing Street." Though the movie may not have been a big hit at the time, those who have seen it largely regard it — rightfully so — as a true gem. It would not be a stretch to call it one of the most underappreciated movies of the last decade. All of this to say, Carney is finally back with a new movie in the form of "Flora and Son," which is set for release next month. Now, Apple has released a trailer ahead of the film's rollout, and it looks very much in line with what we've come to expect from Carney as a filmmaker.

The cast is led by Eve Hewson ("The Knick"), with Jack Reynor ("Sing Street"), Orén Kinlan ("Taken Down"), and Joseph Gordon-Levitt ("Super Pumped") also starring. It's a mother and son story with a musical center that looks full of heart and capable of bringing a big smile to one's face. Check it out.