30 Best Female Actors Of All Time, Ranked

Here at /Film, we previously ranked the 30 Best Male Actors of All Time, and now it is time to let the ladies shine. There was a time in history when only men and boys were allowed to be actors. Thankfully, that unfortunate point in history has long since passed. Women have been proving their talents on the stage since the 1600s, and they've been a prominent part of the film industry since its inception in the 1890s.

Naturally, narrowing down the greatest actresses of all time is a challenge. Audiences have varying favorites, and people appreciate different things about a performer's style. There is so much to consider, from presence to range and more.

A common source for recognizing talent is the Academy Awards. Since the Oscars began in 1927, the Best Actress award has been presented 97 times to 80 different actresses. Meanwhile, the Best Supporting Actress award has been given 89 times to 87 actresses. While there are plenty of Oscar winners on our list, we are also recognizing greats who have been snubbed by the Academy over the years.

After careful consideration, here are the 30 best female actors of all time.