30 Best Female Actors Of All Time, Ranked
Here at /Film, we previously ranked the 30 Best Male Actors of All Time, and now it is time to let the ladies shine. There was a time in history when only men and boys were allowed to be actors. Thankfully, that unfortunate point in history has long since passed. Women have been proving their talents on the stage since the 1600s, and they've been a prominent part of the film industry since its inception in the 1890s.
Naturally, narrowing down the greatest actresses of all time is a challenge. Audiences have varying favorites, and people appreciate different things about a performer's style. There is so much to consider, from presence to range and more.
A common source for recognizing talent is the Academy Awards. Since the Oscars began in 1927, the Best Actress award has been presented 97 times to 80 different actresses. Meanwhile, the Best Supporting Actress award has been given 89 times to 87 actresses. While there are plenty of Oscar winners on our list, we are also recognizing greats who have been snubbed by the Academy over the years.
After careful consideration, here are the 30 best female actors of all time.
30. Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman did not become a household name until later in her career, but her vast filmography proves her versatility. The British star was initially known for comedies, getting her big break in the sitcom "Peep Show" and eventually starring in "Hot Fuzz." Her dramatic chops were later showcased in the successful police drama, "Broadchurch."
Colman made big waves in Hollywood when she starred as Queen Anne in "The Favourite" (see above), which earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Since taking home the prize in 2019, she has been nominated two more times for "The Father" and "The Lost Daughter." Colman has also won four BAFTA Awards, two Emmy Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards. One of her most beloved award-winning roles was Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix's "The Crown."
Colman's other notable works include "Accused," "Twenty Twelve," "Fleabag," and "The Bear." Whether she is acting in an experimental comedy or an intense emotional drama, Colman never fails to win over the audience.
29. Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno is a vivacious actor, singer, and dancer who has been charming audiences for the better part of eight decades. At 94, she is one of the last living legends from the Golden Age of Hollywood. She was the first Hispanic performer to win an Academy Award and is one of only two women on this list who are EGOT winners (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).
Moreno won her Oscar in 1962 for "West Side Story," her Grammy in 1973 for "The Electric Company," her Tony in 1975 for "The Ritz," and her first Emmy in 1977 for "The Muppet Show." She won another Emmy in 1978 for "The Rockford Files," and she was nominated for four other Emmys throughout her career. In 1976, Moreno reprised her role from "The Ritz" in a film adaptation, which earned her a BAFTA and a Golden Globe nod.
Moreno has always been electric onscreen and stood out in projects such as "Carnal Knowledge,"The Four Seasons," and "Slums of Beverly Hills." In 2021, she returned to the world of "West Side Story" as Valentina (see above) in Steven Spielberg's revered adaptation. Ariana DeBose won an Academy Award for playing Anita in the film, which was the same role Moreno won for 60 years earlier.
28. Greta Garbo
Greta Garbo was a rare talent who got her start in the silent era in the 1920s before transitioning to sound pictures in the 1930s. She was often praised for her natural acting style, which was uncommon in an era known for melodramatic and over-the-top performances. Her unique talents led to many nicknames such as "The Swedish Sphinx," "The Divine," and "The Face." She became one of the biggest box office draws in the world and the gold standard for women performers.
Garbo was nominated for four Oscars for "Romance," "Anna Christie" (above), "Camille," and "Ninotchka." Some other fan-favorite Garbo films include "Mata Hari," "Susan Lenox," "Grand Hotel," and "Queen Christina." She made her final movie in 1941 and retired from the public eye. She notoriously declined opportunities to return to the spotlight on many occasions.
Garbo received an Honorary Academy Award in 1955 but kept her vow to stay hidden from Hollywood and did not attend the ceremony. She passed away in 1990 at age 84.
27. Regina King
Regina King's comedic chops first caught the public's attention in the sitcom "227," as well as the fan-favorite comedy, "Friday." In 1996, her star power grew due to her memorable turn as Marcee Tidwell in "Jerry Maguire." As King's career progressed, it became clear that she was well-suited for drama as well as comedy. King exudes confidence and thrives at portraying grounded women. She pulls you into her roles and makes it impossible not to root for her characters.
While King has been a respected performer for decades, it was not until the 2010s that she started winning accolades for her roles. In 2015 and 2016, she won back-to-back Emmys for "American Crime." In 2018, she won another for "Seven Seconds." In 2019, King won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress as well as the Golden Globe for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk" (see above). The following year, she won her fourth Emmy in five years for starring in HBO's "Watchmen."
In addition to being a dynamic performer, King also proven herself as a director. She made her knockout directorial debut in 2020 with "One Night in Miami."
26. Toni Collette
Toni Collette's acting career began in Australia in the early '90s, and she first won people's hearts playing the awkward and naive titular character in "Muriel's Wedding" in 1994. Collette has proven herself to be an incredibly adaptable actor, as she transforms into her roles by using unique and well-rounded instincts.
Collette was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2000 for her role in "The Sixth Sense," which helped skyrocket her career in Hollywood. Somehow, she has not been nominated for the award since, but most of the Internet agrees she should have been recognized for "Hereditary" (above). This is especially true considering she has referred to it as the hardest job of her life, calling it "endlessly emotional."
Collette has been nominated for five Emmys and six Golden Globes, winning both for "United States of Tara" in 2009 and 2010, respectively. She has also been nominated for two BAFTA awards for portraying very different but equally memorable mothers in "About a Boy" and "Little Miss Sunshine."
25. Emma Stone
Emma Stone is the only actor on this list who is under 40, which shows how much she has accomplished since making her debut on the reality television show, "In Search of the New Partridge Family," in 2004.
Stone's film career kicked off with comedies such as "Superbad," "Zombieland," and "Easy A." While she exuded charm and star power in those projects, it was not until she starred in "Birdman" in 2014 that Hollywood started to truly appreciate the depths of her talents.
The movie earned her her first Oscar nomination, and she went on to win the Best Actress award for "La La Land," easily one of Stone's best performances, in 2017. Since then, her roles in Yorgos Lanthimos' films have earned her three more acting nominations. She won Best Actress again in 2024 for "Poor Things" (above). The range Stone exhibits in "Poor Things" alone earns her a spot on this list. She perfectly embodies the newly reborn Bella Baxter through every step of her progress through life.
24. Allison Janney
Allison Janney is known for being a versatile character actress both on stage and onscreen. This was especially showcased in 1999. Not only did she debut as the witty and dignified White House Press Secretary, C.J. Cregg, one of the best characters on the hit show "The West Wing," but she also portrayed drastically different characters in movies. She was the hilariously blunt Minnesotian, Loretta, in "Drop Dead Gorgeous," and the broken and docile Barbara in "American Beauty." Doing all of those roles (and two others) in such a short period of time is an impressive feat.
Janney has been recognized by the Emmys many times throughout her career. She has received 15 nominations and seven wins. She took home the prize for "The West Wing," "Masters of Sex," and "Mom." Her accolades also include seven Golden Globe nominations and one Oscar nod. She won both awards for Best Supporting Actress for "I, Tonya." Janney has also been nominated for two Tony Awards. Other memorable performances from the actor include "The Hours," "Juno," and "Palm Royale" (above).
23. Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor is a pop culture icon known for her lavish style and highly publicised romances. However, her legacy goes much deeper than Hollywood opulence. Taylor was an enchanting actor with an unmatched filmography. She approached her characters with intensity and was celebrated for portraying explosive women.
Taylor started as a child star in the 1940s before achieving leading lady status. She was nominated for five Academy Awards throughout her career, winning Best Actress for both "BUtterfield 8" and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" (above), both clearly among Taylor's best movies. She was also nominated for "Raintree County," "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," and "Suddenly, Last Summer." Taylor was given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 1993. She also won two BAFTA Awards and four Golden Globes.
Other famous works include "Cleopatra" and "Giant," and they're also among Elizabeth Taylor's best movies. While she was known for dramatic roles at the height of her career, Taylor also proved herself capable of comedy in multiple films.
Taylor continued to perform until the early 2000s when she decided to retire and devote her life to philanthropy and AIDS activism. She passed away in 2011 at age 79.
22. Joan Cusack
Few people in Hollywood are as fun to watch onscreen as Joan Cusack. She is wildly expressive and has flawless comedic timing, but she also exudes a warmth that shines through in her roles. Cusack was briefly a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before she started stealing scenes in movies.
One of Cusack's earliest memorable roles was in "Broadcast News," which saw her executing one of the funniest running scenes in cinematic history. The scene was actually inspired by a real moment of frenzy at NBC. Cusack's notable credits also include "Addams Family Values" (above), "School of Rock," and the "Toy Story" franchise.
Cusack has been nominated for two Academy Awards, one for "Working Girl" in 1988 and another for "In & Out" in 1997, and the latter also earned her a Golden Globe nomination. During her time on "Shameless," she received five Emmy nominations, winning one in 2015.
21. Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard is a distinguished performer known for playing strong women. She has proven time and again that she is one of the most enthralling performers working today. Woodard gained prominence in the theatre world by originating the role of "woman who lost her stuff" in the Off-Broadway play "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf" in 1977.
The '80s were an important time for Woodard, who earned an Academy Award nomination for "Cross Creek" in 1984. Later that year, she scored her first Emmy nomination and win for "Hill Street Blues." She has been nominated for 17 Emmys throughout her career, also winning for "L.A. Law," "Miss Ever's Boys," and "The Practice." Woodard's filmography proves that she can pop into any television show and deliver an unforgettable performance.
Woodard has won three Actors Awards and a Golden Globe, and has been nominated for a BAFTA and two Grammys. She is also known for "Crooklyn," "Primal Fear," "12 Years a Slave," and "Clemency" (see above). While Woodard is known for more serious outings, she is also one of the few actors who has played more than one role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
20. Glenn Close
Glenn Close is a deeply skilled performer who immerses herself in every role. Like many of the women on this list, Close's career began on the stage. She made her Broadway debut in 1974 and has continued to impress audiences with her acting and vocal talents for 50 years. Close won Tony Awards for "The Real Thing" in 1983, "Death and the Maiden" in 1992, and "Sunset Boulevard" in 1995.
Close has famously never won an Oscar despite giving many worthy performances. She's been nominated eight times throughout her career for "The World According to Garp," "The Big Chill," "The Natural," "Fatal Attraction," "Dangerous Liaisons," "Albert Nobbs," "The Wife," and "Hillbilly Elegy." Close has been nominated for 14 Emmys, winning for "Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story," and twice for "Damages."
Close has been nominated for 16 Golden Globe awards, winning for "The Lion in Winter," "Damages," and "The Wife" (above). One of her Globe nods was for playing Cruella DeVil in "101 Dalmatians," which was a true showcase of her range and certainly one of her best performances. She's also been nominated for two BAFTAs and three Grammys.
19. Madeline Kahn
Many actresses could be called comedic geniuses, but Madeline Kahn might take the cake. Her history on the stage and screen was phenomenal, and her understanding of comedy was unmatched. She was known for her scene-stealing performances in films such as "What's Up, Doc?," "Young Frankenstein," "Clue" (above), and more. She was also a clasically trained singer, which she often blended with her comedic chops to create magic.
Kahn received two back-to-back Oscar nominations for "Paper Moon" and "Blazing Saddles" in 1974 and 1975, respectively. As a dramedy, "Paper Moon" allowed Kahn to show off her talents in a more grounded world. As for "Blazing Saddles," the fact that a slapstick satirical comedy was even recognized by the Academy was impressive, and the film still has bite 50 years later. Kahn being the only actor from the stacked cast to get a nod was even more awe-inspiring.
Throughout her career, Kahn was nominated for four Golden Globes and four Tonys, winning one in 1993 for "The Sisters Rosensweig." Sadly, Kahn passed away from ovarian cancer in 1999 at age 57.
18. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman began her acting career in the '80s and became a superstar by the '90s. Kidman has a special type of allure that draws audiences in. Known for dramatic performances, Kidman's approach to characters has always been deliberate and striking.
Despite shining in the '90s with films like "Eyes Wide Shut," Kidman's award accolades did not begin until the 2000s. Her first Academy Award nomination was for "Moulin Rouge!" in 2002. Since then, she has been nominated four more times, winning Best Actress in 2003 for "The Hours." She also won a BAFTA and Golden Globe for the role. She won four other acting Golden Globes throughout her career, and an Emmy in 2017 for the hit HBO drama, "Big Little Lies" (above), which topped our list of Nicole Kidman's best movies and TV shows.
In addition to her acting talents, Kidman is also known for producing projects and boosting women directors.
17. Olivia de Havilland
Olivia de Havilland was one of the most respected actors of Hollywood's Golden Age. As a versatile performer, de Havilland was able to seamlessly transform from a tender ingenue to a ungaurded leading lady. She starred in costume spectacles and adventure films as well as somber and intense dramas.
She was nominated for five Academy Awards in the '40s and '50s, winning for "To Each His Own" and "The Heiress." Her other prominent films included "Gone with the Wind," "Hold Back the Dawn," and "The Snake Pit." Later in her career, she was nominated for an Emmy for "Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna" in 1987. The made-for-television film also earned her a Golden Globe. That win came 37 years after she won a Globe for "The Heriess."
Sadly, de Havilland passed away in 2020 at the impressive age of 104. Before her passing, she was the last surviving star of "Gone with the Wind.
16. Amy Adams
Amy Adams has been capturing our hearts ever since debuting in the 1999 comedy, "Drop Dead Gorgeous." She went on to appear in multiple popular shows of the 2000s, like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Charmed," before becoming the prestigious performer she is today.
In 2005, Adams was given the chance to truly show her acting skills in the film "Junebug." The dramedy displayed her ability to play sad, sweet, and funny all at once. Her performance in the film scored her an Academy Award nomination, and it would be just the first of many.
Adams went on to be nominated five more times – "Doubt," "The Fighter," "The Master," "American Hustle," and "Vice" – but she has never won the coveted prize. The Internet is rightfully obsessed with this oversight, with many believing Adams deserved to win for roles she was not even nominated for, like "Enchanted" and "Arrival" (above). Despite also losing multiple BAFTA, Emmy Awards, and Actor Awards, Adams has won two Golden Globes for "American Hustle" and "Big Eyes."
15. Penélope Cruz
Penélope Cruz is a Spanish actress whose work radiates with passion. Whether she is serving as a muse for Pedro Almodóvar in one of his vibrant melodramas or showcasing her star power in a Hollywood actioner, Cruz is bewitching onscreen.
Cruz's career began as a teen in the early '90s, and her first feature film role was in "Jamon Jamon." The movie earned her her first of 14 Goya nominations, which are considered the Oscars of Spain. Throughout her career, she won the award three times for "The Girl of Your Dreams," "Volver," and "Vicky Christina Barcelona."
As for Cruz's Hollywood accolades, she has been nominated for four Oscars, winning for "Vicky Christina Barcelona" in 2009. She was also recognized for "Volver," "Nine," and "Parallel Mothers" (above). She has won a BAFTA and has been nominated for an Emmy and four Golden Globes. Some of Cruz's other notable works include "All About My Mother," "Vanilla Sky," and "Ferrari."
14. Bette Davis
Bette Davis was known for her commanding presence onscreen. Her characters were always complex, whether she was playing a glamorous star in "All About Eve" (above) or a mentally deranged woman in "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?," Davis was never afraid to go all out for a role, which is why she is considered by many to be one of the best to ever do it.
Davis started acting in the early 1930s and continued to work until she died in 1989 at age 81. Throughout her career, she was nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award 11 times, winning for "Dangerous" and "Jezebel." Her nod for "Of Human Bondage" was one of the only write-in votes ever granted by the Academy.
The Golden Globes recognized Davis with three nominations before giving her the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1974. She was nominated for four Emmys later in her life, winning for "Strangers: The Story of a Mother and Daughter" in 1979. Some of her other famous works include "Dark Victory," "The Little Foxes, "Now, Voyager," and "Death on the Nile."
13. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett is a dazzling actor with a vast filmography. Her ability to mold herself to any role makes her one of the greatest modern performers. Whether she is starring in one of Hollywood's biggest hits or a low-budget feature, she can go from serene to zestful in seconds.
Blanchett began her career on the Australian stage in the '90s before becoming a star of the screen. She has been nominated for eight Oscars, winning for "The Aviator" and "Blue Jasmine." She played Katharine Hepburn in the former, making her the only person in Hollywood history to win an Oscar for playing an Oscar-winner. Blanchett has also won four BAFTAs, three Actors Awards, and four Golden Globes. In 2017, she received her first Tony nomination for "The Present."
Some of Blanchett's best performances can be seen in "Elizabeth," "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, "Notes on a Scandal," "I'm Not There," "Carol," and "Tár" (above).
12. Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates is a beloved character actress with over 130 film and television credits to her name. She excels at embodying women who are singular and resilient. Bates is also known for her rigorious work ethic, which shines through in every performance. She has proven herself in both the dramatic and comedic spaces.
Bates won an Academy Award in 1991 for her chilling turn in "Misery." She was later nominated for "Primary Colors," "About Schmidt," and "Richard Jewell." She has been nominated for 15 Emmys, winning for "Two and a Half Men" and "American Horror Story" (above). In 2025, she broke an Emmy record with her "Matlock" nomination. Out of her 10 Golden Globe nods, she has won twice for "Misery" and "The Late Shift." Out of her 10 Actors Award nods, she won twice for "The Late Shift" and "Primary Colors." She was also nominated for a Tony for "'night, Mother" in 1983.
Other great films featuring Bates include "Fried Green Tomatoes," "Titanic," "Revolutionary Road," and "Midnight in Paris."
11. Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett is a full-blown powerhouse. She thrives in showcasing raw emotion, whether subtle or extreme. After providing memorable performances in films such as "Boyz n the Hood" and "Malcolm X," Bassett's breakthrough performance was playing Tina Turner in "What's Love Got to Do With It," which earned her an Academy Award nomination in 1994. Many believe Bassett gave the definitive biopic performance in the film.
For more than 30 years, Bassett has shone in various film and television projects ranging from "Waiting to Exhale" and "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" to "The Rosa Parks Story" and "ER." In 2023, she was nominated by the Academy for the second time for playing Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (above). She is the only actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 18-year history to get an Oscar nomination for one of the franchise's films.
Many fans were upset when Bassett lost the award, but she was given an Honorary Osacr the following year. Bassett's accolates also include an Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.
10. Tilda Swinton
When it comes to performing, Tilda Swinton is a true original and chameleon. The British actor is known for bringing an unconventional take to her roles, which range from experimental independent projects to massive blockbusters. When Swinton appears in a project, you never know what you are going to get, but you know it is going to be good.
In 1991, Swinton's first major accolade was winning the Vopli Cup for "Edward II." In 2008, she won an Academy Award and a BAFTA for "Michael Clayton." She has been nominated for four Golden Globes, including ones for "We Need to Talk About Kevin and "The Room Next Door." She also earned Independent Spirit Award nominations for "The Deep End" and "Only Lovers Left Alive."
With over 100 acting credits to her name, Swinton's diverse filmography also includes "Orlando," "Adaptation," "Burn After Reading," "Snowpiercer," and "Doctor Strange." She is a frequent collaborator of many directors, including Wes Anderson, Luca Guadagnino, and Jim Jarmusch. One of her greatest performances in recent years was in Guadagnino's "Suspiria" (above), which is considered one of the best horror remakes ever made. In the film, Swinton played three drastically different characters.
9. Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn was one of the most dynamic and charming performers ever to grace the screen. With a career spanning from the 1930s to the 1990s, she was known for playing willful women. Whether she was making screwball comedies or period dramas, Hepburn was guaranteed to mesmerize an audience.
She won four Oscars for "Morning Glory," "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner," "The Lion in Winter," and "On Golden Pond," making her the performer with the most wins in history. She was also nominated for "Alice Adams," "The Philadelphia Story," "Woman of the Year," "The African Queen," "Summertime," "The Rainmaker," "Suddenly Last Summer," and "Long Day's Journey Into Night" (above).
Hepburn's accolades also included six Emmy nods and one win, as well as three BAFTA wins, eight Golden Globe nominations, and two Tony nods. While all of the aforementioned projects are excellent, "The Philadelphia Story" is one of the few classics that has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.
In addition to being talented, Hepburn was a real-life role model. She never conformed to the social norms that were expected of women and remained true to herself until she died in 2003 at age 96.
8. Sandy Dennis
Sandy Dennis is possibly the least well-known actor on this list, but she's easily one of the best to ever enter the profession. Her career began with Broadway, and she already had two Tony Awards under her belt before co-starring in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf." The 1966 film earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. At the time, she had only ever appeared in one other movie.
Dennis' performance style was intense as she often played neurotic women. She always channeled a truth that was guaranteed to make you uncomfortable or break your heart. Some of her most memorable film performances include "The Fox," "That Cold Day in the Park," "The Out-of-Towners," "The Four Seasons," and "Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean" (above).
Sadly, Dennis' career slowed down in the '80s due to her health issues. Her final film appearance was in "The Indian Runner" in 1991. She passed away of ovarian cancer in 1992 at 54.
7. Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand is a renowned character actor who embodies her roles with a raw authenticity. McDormand's career spans over four decades. In 1984, she made her first film, "Blood Simple," which marked her first collaboration with her husband, Joel Coen. That same year, she made her Broadway debut in "Awake and Sing!"
McDormand has proven herself to be a gritty, dramatic player as well as a silly comedic one. She has been nominated for six acting Academy Awards, winning for "Fargo," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (above), and "Nomadland," for which she also earned an Oscar as one of the Best Picture winner's producers. She was nominated for her performances in "Mississippi Burning," "Almost Famous," and "North Country."
McDormand's accolades also include two Emmys, three BAFTAs, four Actors Awards, two Golden Globes, and a Tony Award. It is safe to say her most famous role is in "Fargo," but one cut scene could have changed her character in a major way.
6. Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert is a French actor known for her intense and subtle performances in psychological dramas. She often portrays complex and morally ambiguous women and might have the most difficult filmography of any performer on this list. Huppert is clearly not afraid of challenges and going all-in on a role.
Some of Huppert's most unsettling films include "Violette" and "The Piano Teacher," which earned her the Best Actress Award at Cannes in 1978 and 2001, respectively. "Elle" (see above) is another provocative movie in her filmography that scored her an Academy Award nomination, Golden Globe win, and César Award win in 2017. The César Awards are France's equivalent of the Academy Awards, and she has received 17 nominations throughout her career. She also won for "La Cérémonie" in 1996. Even when Huppert finds herself in sillier films such as "8 Women" or "I Heart Huckabees," her ferocity remains.
Huppert is also known for the stage, and holds the title for the most nominated actress for the Molière Award, which is France's version of the Tonys.
5. Ingrid Bergman
Ingrid Bergman is one of the most influential women on this list. A radiant leading lady known for being dedicated to her craft, Bergman got her start in Swedish and German films. She made her way to English-speaking audiences in the late 1930s and remained one of the most esteemed performers of stage and screen until her passing in 1982 at age 67.
Throughout her career, Bergman received seven Academy Award nominations, winning for "Gaslight," "Anastasia," and "Murder on the Orient Express." Her other nominations were for "For Whom the Bell Tolls," "The Bells of St. Mary," "Joan of Arc," and "Autumn Sonata." Surprisingly, she was not nominated for "Casablanca" (above), despite it being Bergman's most beloved project.
Bergman won a Tony for the play "Joan of Lorraine" in 1947. Her accolades also include four Golden Globes as well as a BAFTA Award for "Murder on the Orient Express" and two Emmys for the "Startime" production of "The Turn of the Screw" and "A Woman Called Golda." Her other memorable roles included "Indiscreet," "The Inn of Sixth Happiness," and "Cactus Flower."
4. Viola Davis
Viola Davis is a bona fide powerhouse and has the awards to prove it. She is the second of only two women on this list who have earned an EGOT. Davis is a Juilliard-trained dramatic actress known for delivering emotionally devastating performances. She has had an undeniably interesting career, going from a Soderbergh-ian bit player to the best of a generation.
Davis got her start on Broadway in "Seven Guitars" in 1996, which earned her her first Tony nod. She went on to win the award for "King Hedley II" in 2001 and "Fences" in 2010. She reprised her "Fences" role on film (above), which earned her an Academy Award in 2017. She has been nominated three other times for "Doubt," "The Help," and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
As for the Emmys, Davis has been nominated five times for "How to Get Away with Murder" and won in 2015. In 2022, she won the Grammy Award for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording for narrating her memoir, "Finding Me." She has also been nominated for seven Golden Globes, winning for "Fences" as well as the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2025.
3. Gena Rowlands
No one could deliver a raw performance quite like the late, great Gena Rowlands. During her many collaborations with her husband, John Cassavetes, Rowlands played women grappling with the harsh realities of life. Rowlands could come untethered onscreen in ways no other performer ever would have considered. She was especially mesmerizing in "A Woman Under the Influence," which earned her an Academy Award nod in 1975. To this day, working actresses often cite Rowlands' performance in that film as one of their biggest inspirations (via AFI).
Rowlands received her second Oscar nomination for "Gloria" in 1980. With a career spanning nearly seven decades, she later became known for her performance in "The Notebook" (above), which was helmed by her son, Nick Cassavetes. Her most memorable roles included "Opening Night," "The Brink's Jon," "Love Streams," "The Betty Ford Story," "Night on Earth," "Hysterical Blindness," and much more. Throughout her life, she won four Emmys and two Golden Globes.
In 2016, Rowlands was awarded an Honorary Oscar. She passed away in 2024 at age 94.
2. Barbara Stanwyck
Barbara Stanwyck was a massive star during the Golden Age of Hollywood thanks to her captivating screen presence. She had a naturalistic style that drew audiences in, whether she was playing the femme fatale in a film noir or a strong, independent woman in a screwball comedy. Stanwyck exuded confidence, and to this day, it is impossible to watch her films without being completely enamoured.
Stanwyck started as a Broadway star before transitioning to film in the late 1920s. From there, her career spanned six decades. She received four Academy Award nominations in the 1940s for "Stella Dallas," "Ball of Fire," "Double Indemnity," and "Sorry, Wrong Number." Interestingly, Stanwyck thought "Double Indemnity" would ruin her career, but it ended up being one of her most beloved features.
Stanwyck was also nominated for five Emmys, winning for "The Barbara Stanwyck Show," "The Big Valley," and "The Thorn Birds." The third also won her a Golden Globe. Her memorable performances also included "Baby Face," "The Lady Eve," "Remember the Night," and "Forty Guns" (above). She was given an Honorary Oscar in 1982 before passing away in 1990 at age 82.
1. Meryl Streep
When it comes to naming the greatest actress of all time, it's hard to argue against Meryl Streep. She's been actively working in Hollywod for 50 years and counting, proving herself as both an excellent dramatic and comedic performer. Streep's breakout role was in "The Deer Hunter" in 1978, which earned her her first Academy Award nomination. From there, she became a fixture in the industry.
Throughout her career, Streep has been nominated for 21 Oscars, making her the most-nominated actor in the ceremony's history. She's won three times for "Kramer vs. Kramer," "Sophie's Choice," and "The Iron Lady." Additionally, she has won two BAFTAs, eight Golden Globes, four Emmys, and two Actor Awards.
Streep has also proven herself an adept singer by starring in musicals such as "Mamma Mia!" and "Into the Woods." In 2026, it was announced that she'd be playing legendary singer Joni Mitchell in a biopic from Cameron Crowe. She can also be seen in 2026 reprising her iconic role as Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" (above).
Streep is a performer who not only captivates audiences but also makes great project choices. Here's /Film's list of Streep's 15 best films.