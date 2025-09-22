Emma Stone Made Her Acting Debut In A Failed Revival Of A Classic '70s Sitcom

Bernard Slade's musical sitcom "The Partridge Family" debuted on ABC in 1970, and it became a touchstone for a generation of youths. Several of the cast members — David Cassidy, Susan Dey, Shirley Jones, and Danny Bonaduce — became crush objects, and the show's accompanying records were all enormous sellers. The series was about a traveling family of musicians led by their mom, Laurie (Jones), and filled out by her four sons and two daughters. Their father wasn't part of the picture. Their musical journey began when the Partridges happened into a top-40 hit thanks to the hustling of the 10-year-old Danny (Bonaduce) and their new manager, Ruben Kincaid (Dave Madden). They took to the road in a specially painted bus, performing on the road and confronting typical family dramas. From 1970 to 1973, the Partridge Family released seven records.

The show inspired multiple side projects. In addition to multiple records, there was a bizarre Hanna-Barbera animated series called "The Partridge Family 2200 A.D.," as well as board games, reunion specials, and comic books. In 1999, a TV movie about the making of "The Partridge Family" aired on ABC. It was called "Come On Get Happy," and it starred Shawn Pyfrom as Bonaduce and Rodney Scott as Cassidy.

In an ambitious move, VH1 launched a major reboot of "The Partridge Family" in 2004 in the form of two outsized projects. The first was a reality competition series called "In Search of the Partridge Family," wherein young actors and musicians would participate in sing-off-style competitions, all in the hopes of winning roles on a rebooted version of "The Partridge Family." The winners were then cast in said reboot, a series called "The New Partridge Family" that aired on January 22, 2005. The series, sadly, never made it past its pilot episode. It seems that TV producers overestimated the public's interest in "The Partridge Family" in 2005.

Most notable from the reboot: a young actress named Emily Stone was cast as the new Laurie Partridge. These days, Emily is better known as Emma Stone, the Academy Award-winning actress.