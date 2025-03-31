The 12 Best Nicole Kidman Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

The most exciting part of movie-going for many is right before it starts, when you settle into your AMC Theaters recliner to watch Nicole Kidman remind us why we love the movies. Nevermind the popcorn, previews, or candy: Nicole Kidman makes movies better.

Of course, the actress has had a long and storied career prior to becoming the face of AMC Theaters. The Australian actress made her film debut at only 16-years-old, before her profile slowly began to rise in the late '80s and early '90s with films like "Dead Calm," "Days of Thunder," and "Billy Bathgate." By the end of the last decade of the millennium, Kidman had become an A-list celebrity, making tabloid headlines for her marriage with Tom Cruise, and even racking up Oscar nominations as an established and profitable movie star.

Over 40 years after her on-screen debut, Kidman still generates awards buzz and attention for her roles in Oscar-nominated flicks like "Being the Ricardos," and even blockbusters like "Aquaman." Whether Kidman is almost unrecognizable in prosthetic makeup or showing off her bombshell looks as an on-screen seductress, there's no denying her magnetism as a movie star has gotten her very far. These 12 films and TV shows aren't just Nicole Kidman's best performances, but they're the best at showcasing her range as an actress.

