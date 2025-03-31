The 12 Best Nicole Kidman Movies & TV Shows, Ranked
The most exciting part of movie-going for many is right before it starts, when you settle into your AMC Theaters recliner to watch Nicole Kidman remind us why we love the movies. Nevermind the popcorn, previews, or candy: Nicole Kidman makes movies better.
Of course, the actress has had a long and storied career prior to becoming the face of AMC Theaters. The Australian actress made her film debut at only 16-years-old, before her profile slowly began to rise in the late '80s and early '90s with films like "Dead Calm," "Days of Thunder," and "Billy Bathgate." By the end of the last decade of the millennium, Kidman had become an A-list celebrity, making tabloid headlines for her marriage with Tom Cruise, and even racking up Oscar nominations as an established and profitable movie star.
Over 40 years after her on-screen debut, Kidman still generates awards buzz and attention for her roles in Oscar-nominated flicks like "Being the Ricardos," and even blockbusters like "Aquaman." Whether Kidman is almost unrecognizable in prosthetic makeup or showing off her bombshell looks as an on-screen seductress, there's no denying her magnetism as a movie star has gotten her very far. These 12 films and TV shows aren't just Nicole Kidman's best performances, but they're the best at showcasing her range as an actress.
Being the Ricardos
It's hard to imagine anyone having an issue with Nicole Kidman being in movies, but there was quite an uproar about her casting as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's "Being the Ricardos." The 2021 biopic centers on the relationship between Ball and her husband, "I Love Lucy" co-star Desi Arnaz, during the production of their iconic '50s sitcom. However, Kidman and her own Desi, Javier Bardem, nearly dropped out before shooting started due to Internet backlash, but thankfully they didn't, because they both turned in some great performances.
There were of course critics calling "Being the Ricardos" exhausting and unfunny, including us at /Film, by writing, "The cast does as well as they can with such plodding material and stiff direction." However, there were even more reviewers specifically praising Kidman and Bardem's performances, with The Hollywood Reporter deeming it "Kidman's film," and lauding the actress for her relatable portrayal of a woman struggling with "the sorrowful frustrations of a perfectionist who couldn't control the one thing she seemingly cared about most of all — her marriage."
Whether or not you'll like "Being the Ricardos" will depend a lot on your feelings towards Sorkin's previous work, and if you can handle sacrificing accuracy to get to the truth. But even the Academy Awards agreed that Kidman gives a performance in the film worthy of a Best Actress nomination.
Expats
Recent years have seen Nicole Kidman become somewhat of a sensation in TV drama, with one recent example being the Amazon Prime series "Expats" in 2024. Based on a novel by Janice Y. K. Lee, Kidman stars as Margaret, an American woman living abroad in Hong Kong whose isolation from her family back in the states complicates a series of tragedies involving a lost child, her husband's disappearance, and a neighbor's untimely death. Kidman shares screen-time with Saraya Blue and Ji-young Yoo, but it's her own performance that drew critics in.
Among the many positive reviews "Expats" got from TV critics, Kidman was praised particularly for her portrayal of Margaret's grief and depression, even when the show itself drew criticism for its lack of attention to its characters' unique living situation. However, there were also some critics of her performance, with The Guardian scathingly writing, "[We've] seen Kidman wafting about as a sad, privileged woman far, far too many times."
Admittedly, the show might not be for everyone, and there's definitely better performances of Kidman's in recent TV history (which we'll get to later in this list). But if you're particularly craving for more of Kidman's dramatic prowess as a woman scorned across a brisk six episodes, "Expats" is an underrated miniseries to check out on Amazon Prime Video.
Babygirl
Unfortunately, Nicole Kidman was not the recipient of an Oscar nomination for her work in "Babygirl," despite the buzz for her performance. Directed by Halina Reijn, "Babygirl" stars Kidman as the CEO of a tech company who reluctantly enters an illicit affair with Samuel (Harris Dickinson), an intern at her company who assumes power over her through BDSM.
As /Film wrote in its review of the intelligent, erotic exploration of power dynamics in "Babygirl," "Kidman's performance is simultaneously vulnerable and feral, yet another tally on the board proving her as one of the greatest to ever do it," while also praising the film's bold portrayal of sexual promiscuity in a time when film and television is getting more and more prude.
Though Kidman's name was mentioned frequently in articles denoting her big swing with "Babygirl" as Oscar worthy, the film was completely snubbed by the Academy Awards. Nevertheless, Kidman won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice International Film Festival, and was even highly ranked by reputable publications like Time and IndieWire on their best of 2024 lists. Perhaps the bravery of Kidman's performance was a little bit too much for some close-minded and traditional Oscar voters, but as for the general public, hopefully they don't ignore this great performance.
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Yorgos Lanthimos has seen some mainstream success in recent years with "The Favourite" and "Poor Things," but one of his biggest critical hits in the past decade is "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," a psychological horror film starring Colin Farrell as a heart surgeon whose family is targeted by the vengeance of a mysterious teenage boy, played by Barry Keoghan in a star-making performance from the Irish actor.
Nicole Kidman stars as Anna, the wife of Farrell's Steven, who takes a backseat to the more noteworthy performances by Keoghan and Farrell, though we at /Film wrote in our review of "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," "Farrell and Kidman are both great in their respective roles, with Farrell in particularly shining in the film's first half as he garners big laughs from his dry line delivery." Ironically, this film may be proof that Kidman giving an incredible performance may sometimes be too much of a good thing.
The actress wasn't without her accolades for the Lanthimos movie. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Australian Academy International Awards, though some critics also singled her out for lending a vicious bite to the film's eerie and unsettling tone. It's not the flashiest performance from Kidman, but she certainly elevates the film as a whole.
Rabbit Hole
Directed by John Cameron Mitchell and based on a play by David Lindsay-Abaire (who also penned the film's screenplay), the 2010 film "Rabbit Hole" stars Nicole Kidman as a mother grieving the death of her son in a car accident, while facing pressure from her husband (Aaron Eckhart) to have another child as well as her sister's (Tammy Blanchard) recent pregnancy bringing up old wounds.
There's no mistaking this film is a deeply tragic story about the unimaginable grief that comes with losing a child prematurely, but many of its reviews found it surprisingly light-hearted and comedic in some moments. A review from Roger Ebert also singled out Kidman as the fulcrum of the entire story, finding it a grounded performance vastly different from her star-making turns in "Moulin Rouge" or "The Hours."
Unsurprisingly, Kidman's stretching out of her comfort zone seemed to work for audiences, netting her a nomination at the Academy Awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role, which she sadly lost to Natalie Portman in "Black Swan." Some fans of the original play also felt that the film's attention towards the A0-lister that is Kidman hurt the overall film, with there being a lack of focus on supporting characters like Jason (Miles Teller in his screen debut) and Nat (Dianne Wiest).
The Northman
There are a lot of stand-out performances in Robert Eggers' 2022 Nordic epic "The Northman," from the alluring performance from Anya Taylor-Joy as the sorceress Olga to Willem Dafoe's delightfully weird Heimir. Of course, there's also the film's lead himself, Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth, a Viking prince who seeks revenge against his uncle (Claes Bang) for murdering his father (Ethan Hawke) and stealing his mother Gudrún (Nicole Kidman) for himself. If that logline sounds like the plot of "Hamlet," it's worth reminding that this original Nordic folktale was the source material for Shakespeare's masterpiece.
Although her role in the film pales in comparison to actors like Skarsgård and Taylor-Joy, Kidman was labeled a scene-stealer by us at /Film, writing that her performance in Eggers' brutal Viking epic "[brings] a sharp twistedness to the role." Other reviews singled out her fully-committed performance, especially towards the second half of the film, when she reveals (spoiler alert!!) that she orchestrated the mutiny against Amleth's father, making her much more Lady MacBeth than Gertrude.
It's a shame that Kidman never received any awards nods for her performance as Gudrún, given that in a film that to many might seem very "macho" is actually quite a great acting showcase for the future "Babygirl" star. Even in 2022, Kidman can still completely steal a movie without even being a lead actor in it.
To Die For
Two years before Gus Van Sant earned his first Oscar nods for "Good Will Hunting," he made a vastly different dark comedy with "To Die For," starring Nicole Kidman as Suzanne Stone, a small-town woman with dreams of becoming a celebrity broadcast journalist. That seems innocent enough, but the story that unfolds spirals into darkness real fast, as Suzanne's ambition leads her to MacBeth-like consequences after seducing two teenagers (played by Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck) into doing her dirty work for her.
Notably, Kidman was the biggest recipient of praise for the movie, gaining acclaim for her characterization of Suzanne, as well as her sheer screen magnetism, which by this point in her career was becoming purely undeniable. Over at /Film, we named Suzanne one of the greatest femme fatales in movie history, writing, "Kidman has furrowed a brilliant career peeling off the façade of the American dream in roles such as 'The Stepford Wives' and 'Stoker.' Suzanne is one of her best-ever performances, as Suzanne herself is delivering a performance throughout the film."
Even though Kidman would later win Oscars and Emmys for her work, many rightfully think "To Die For" is one of her best performances. She did, however, win at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards for her role as Suzanne, despite the film not getting nominated at the Academy Awards. There's no doubt that without this film, we may have never seen Kidman become the A-list star she is now.
Eyes Wide Shut
There are plenty of iconic performances in the history of cinema, and then there's Nicole Kidman in "Eyes Wide Shut." The 1999 film was the final film by the incomparable Stanley Kubrick, who died days after screening his final cut for studio executives, a coincidence that has led some to believe he was murdered for exposing the sexual escapades of elitist organizations. Obviously there's no evidence that's true, but if it is, what a way to go out by shooting Kidman in this role.
"Eyes Wide Shut" stars Kidman as Alice Hartford, the wife of Bill (played by Kidman's then-husband Tom Cruise), who after learning of his wife's near-infidelity on a vacation, ends up on an all-nighter that leads him to discover a secret society engaging in ritualistic sex. As we wrote of "Eyes Wide Shut" and the new layers revealed as the film ages, one shot of "Kidman's exhausted, wounded face ... does more storytelling than Kubrick could have done in any of his long scenes."
To give an idea of how explicit the film is, it was nearly rated NC-17 before Warner Bros. made edits to tone down its graphic scenes, a decision which has been subject to controversy from some who believe Kubrick's vision shouldn't have been tainted. Of course, even with the edits, many still think "Eyes Wide Shut" is Kubrick's magnum opus. After all, there's a reason why Nicole Kidman's nude scene is one of the top ten most paused movie moments.
Moulin Rouge!
Nowadays, if you tried to pitch a movie musical starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor set in 1899 Paris and featuring popular music from David Bowie, Madonna, and Nirvana, you might get laughed out of a room. However, leave it to Baz Luhrmann to reinvent the musical with "Moulin Rouge!," his 2001 romantic drama where McGregor plays Christian, a poet who falls for a Kidman's Satine, a cabaret performer.
The lead actors were praised by many critics, with Newsweek writing, "McGregor's generous, openhearted performance warms up Kidman's alabaster-cool beauty. Both stars hurl themselves into the movie's reckless spirit, unafraid of looking foolish." It's unsurprising that, given how much more technically demanding "Moulin Rouge!" is for its lead actors, that Kidman was nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her performance, though the film only walked away with awards for Art Direction and Costume Design.
For those who have somehow never seen "Moulin Rouge!," you might be lured in by its charm and spectacle, but don't be fooled, as it's also a film that will rip your heart out and stomp on it, all thanks to Kidman's electrifying performance as the tragic Satine. Simply put, "Moulin Rouge!" is as generation-defining as a movie can get, which is why we listed it as one of the best movie musicals of the 21st century.
The Hours
It wouldn't be fair to go through this list without mentioning the film that finally won Nicole Kidman an Oscar for Best Actress. However, given the career she had up to 2002, when "The Hours" was released, no one would've expected this to be the film that won her the gold. Directed by Stephen Daldry, "The Hours" examines the lives of three loosely connected women throughout time: Clarissa Vaughn (Meryl Streep), a lesbian woman in 2001 New York, Laura Brown (Julianne Moore), an unhappy housewife in 1951 Los Angeles, and Virginia Woolf (Kidman), the iconic mentally-anguished author in 1923.
In case you didn't recognize Kidman in "The Hours," that's likely a result of the prosthetic makeup to make the actress resemble Virginia Woolf. Some criticized that decision to cast an A-list celebrity in a role meant to have her appear unrecognizable, though others praised the deep commitment from Kidman. As The Hollywood Reporter wrote, "the graceful, athletic Kidman morphs into an angular, tightly wound cerebral artist racked by hallucinations and voices," while also praising its production design, costuming, as well as its supporting cast of acting greats.
Whether you're in agreement with those who felt the movie was too melodramatic, or as affected by the performances as Oscar voters in 2002, one thing is true: Nicole Kidman is marvelous in "The Hours." It's hard to not see her performance in the film as a culmination of a career's worth of losing herself in the roles of complicated women.
Paddington
Throughout time, the greatest human villains in movie history have spanned the spectrum of evil, from the tragic ego of Alonzo Harris in "Training Day" to the twisted cruelty of Nurse Ratched in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." However, Nicole Kidman may have them all beat, for in 2014 she played perhaps the most evil character in all of cinema: the woman who tries to kill Paddington Bear in "Paddington."
"Paddington," based on the British children's literature character, stars Ben Whishaw as the voice of the titular talking bear, who is adopted by a loving British family and hunted by a taxidermist eyeing the bear for her collection. As /Film wrote in their review of the movie that's so good that it makes other movies look silly, the "absolutely amazing cast ... are grounded so that when there are moments of wonder, they pop off the screen. No one ever forgets this film is set in a realistic, if slightly off, time and place."
Kidman has played her fair share of viciously evil characters, but to antagonize the likes of Paddington Bear is a whole other level of bad. Nevertheless, it's clear that Kidman was having fun with the role, and her performance lends an appropriate amount of stakes to a movie that is just meant to make audiences feel good.
Big Little Lies
Easily the best performance in Nicole Kidman's career came in 2017 with the HBO miniseries "Big Little Lies," based on a novel by Liane Moriarty. The series centers on five women who become embroiled in a homicide investigation involving one of their husbands, with Kidman playing the reclusive Celeste alongside co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz. Its first season released to critical acclaim, but among the entire cast of incredible women, Kidman stood out as the best of the best.
Among a lot of the praise for "Big Little Lies" across both of its seasons was Kidman's phenomenal performance as the victim of domestic abuse. It was no surprise that not only "Big Little Lies" swept the 2017 Emmys, but that Kidman went home with Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, even beating her own co-star Witherspoon in the same category. Only time will tell if "Big Little Lies" will get a third season, but if it does, you can expect Kidman to knock it out of the park for a third time.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault or is dealing with domestic violence, contact the relevant resources below:
- Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
- Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.