Babygirl Review: An Intelligent, Erotic Exploration In The Pleasure Of Relinquishing Power

"Babygirl," the latest feature from actress-turned-director Halina Reijn ("Bodies Bodies Bodies") starts with a woman named Romy (Nicole Kidman) in a position too many women have found themselves in before — faking an orgasm before rushing off to masturbate to pornography in hiding so she can actually get off. She has done this so frequently that she practically has it down to a science, reaching orgasm after putting on a reliable video and assuming the position while her loving husband Jacob (Antonio Banderas) snoozes away in post-coital bliss. For anyone who is familiar with Kidman and Banderas' work, the situation likely seems preposterous. Both actors are certifiable sex symbols in their own right, with the latter often cast solely for his ability to whip housewives into a frenzy with a wink at the camera and his evergreen on-camera prowess.

From what we are shown in these moments, Jacob seems like a giving, formidable lover, but his particular brand of lovemaking isn't what Romy covets. She doesn't need a partner who prioritizes giving her pleasure — she wants to be debased, ordered into submission, and in a position where she forfeits all of her privileges as a wealthy white CEO of an incredibly influential company. But Jacob is a "progressive man," one who doesn't sexually feel comfortable degrading women and isn't wired to find enjoyment in being dominant (as is his right!) but this leaves Romy unsatisfied and devastatingly sexually frustrated, something her new intern Samuel (Harris Dickinson) sniffs right out of her.

Hollywood as of late has been fixated on stories of older women seducing younger men in situations of abusive (or unethical) power dynamics, but very few are interested in exploring the pleasure of relinquishing one's power. Maybe it's a fear of coming off as "anti-feminist" or "perpetuating the patriarchy" or whatever other buzzwords people want to parrot to justify an immoral dislike of this dynamic, but "Babygirl" recognizes that Romy and Samuel each have power over one another in very different circumstances, and that's what makes it all so tantalizing.