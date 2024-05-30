An Antonio Banderas Action Film Is Hitting Netflix Top Charts 7 Years Later

According to the Netflix Top 10 website, for the week of May 20 to May 26, 2024, "Security" managed to clinch the number 10 spot on the global most-watched films list. In the U.S., the film didn't chart for the same period, but looks like that could change as of this current week.

As per FlixPatrol, a site that tracks streaming viewership data, "Security" finally managed to break into the U.S. most-watched charts on May 28, 2024, taking the number nine spot before moving up to number six as of May 29. As the week goes on, Banderas and co. might even give Jennifer Lopez sci-fi thriller "Atlas," which is currently at the top of the Netflix charts, a run for its money in a true battle of the "kinda ok" streaming movies.

But the U.S. is only a small part of the story when it comes to the streaming success of "Security." A quick scan of the FlixPatrol data shows that the movie is actually charting in 42 countries around the world, and at the time of writing has hit number two in four of those countries. Yes, for whatever reason, Cyprus, Iceland, Israel, and Malta are really excited about "Security" and may even propel it to number one by the end of the week.

What's more, it seems as if we're witnessing the beginning of what might be a full "Security" renaissance as most of the chart positions for each country are following an upward trajectory. What on earth has caused all this? God knows. But people worldwide are tuning into this previously lost Banderas actioner.