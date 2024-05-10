Netflix's Top Spot Has Been Taken Over By A Familiar Ogre

With "Shrek 5" still seemingly set to arrive at some point in the near future, now is as good a time as any to revisit where it all started. The recent box office success of the spin-off sequel "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish" might well have signaled the start of a more widespread "Shrek" renaissance and the original film's Netflix triumph is yet more evidence that audiences are ready to return to his world.

Interestingly enough, when it comes to Netflix's success, it seems "Shrek" could soon be facing some friendly fire in the form of 2010's "Shrek: Forever After," the fourth film in the franchise. At the time of writing, "Forever After" is sitting at number five on the U.S. Netflix charts, having worked its way up from number nine on May 6, and number six on May 7. Could the ogre and his fantastical friends soon occupy the top two spots on the Netflix most-viewed charts? If so, Universal, which owns Dreamworks, will be glad to see such a reception as they gear up for "Shrek 5."

Meanwhile, it looks as though "Shrek" is charting in a further nine countries around the world, including Canada, Mexico, and a handful of other South American nations. It hasn't yet hit number one anywhere else but has climbed to number six in Bolivia and Salvador. Overall, then, not a bad showing for the big guy, and it'll be interesting to see how long he can hold on to the top spot in the U.S.