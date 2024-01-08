The Correct Order To Watch The Shrek Movies

It's easy to overlook just how big the "Shrek" movies are given that they are mostly a giant meme factory and a source for a controversial Scottish accent. This is a franchise that changed animation and showed DreamWorks Animation was a powerhouse that could compete with Disney and Pixar. It competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes, the first animated film in almost 50 years to do so. It won the first Oscar for Best Animated Feature and helped cement the rise of computer animation. There is a reason this is the first animated movie of the 21st century to be selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.

Since then, "Shrek" has grown into a giant franchise, with spin-offs, musicals, and much more ... including a very popular themed rave and even custom Crocs. This is why it might be tough for casual movie watchers to keep track of which movies to watch, and how the spin-offs come into play.

That's where we come in. Here is the correct order to watch the "Shrek" movies in, and how the "Puss in Boots" movies and other shorts fit in ahead of the release of "Shrek 5."