The Correct Order To Watch The Shrek Movies
It's easy to overlook just how big the "Shrek" movies are given that they are mostly a giant meme factory and a source for a controversial Scottish accent. This is a franchise that changed animation and showed DreamWorks Animation was a powerhouse that could compete with Disney and Pixar. It competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes, the first animated film in almost 50 years to do so. It won the first Oscar for Best Animated Feature and helped cement the rise of computer animation. There is a reason this is the first animated movie of the 21st century to be selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.
Since then, "Shrek" has grown into a giant franchise, with spin-offs, musicals, and much more ... including a very popular themed rave and even custom Crocs. This is why it might be tough for casual movie watchers to keep track of which movies to watch, and how the spin-offs come into play.
That's where we come in. Here is the correct order to watch the "Shrek" movies in, and how the "Puss in Boots" movies and other shorts fit in ahead of the release of "Shrek 5."
The Shrek movies in the right order
It may seem quite obvious, but the right way to watch the "Shrek" movies is, well, in the order they came out. Unlike, say, the "Fast & Furious" saga which has some truly baffling naming conventions that can easily confuse even hardcore fans, the "Shrek" movies are pretty straightforward.
You start with "Shrek," the original Oscar-winning film that smartly mocks fairy tale conventions and has a fun and eclectic soundtrack. Then you go over to "Shrek 2," the best movie in the series, which improves on everything the first one did and has one of the best musical numbers in an animated movie. After that, "Shrek the Third" awaits, which throws Shrek his biggest challenge yet as he finds out he is going to be a father. Following that, "Shrek Forever After" pulls an "It's a Wonderful Life" as Shrek takes a look at how life would be like if he never existed and Fiona wasn't rescued by him.
Then there's the spin-offs. There are several short films set in the "Shrek" universe, including a few that are genuinely worth watching. First off, there's "Shrek 4-D," originally a ride at several Universal Studios theme parks but later released as a standalone short film. This is set after the first movie and follows Farquaad's return from the dead to kidnap Fiona. Follow that up with "Far Far Away Idol", a fantastic interactive short set after "Shrek 2" and based on "American Idol." After "Shrek the Third," you can watch "Shrek the Halls" a 22-minute Christmas-themed television special. Lastly, watch the TV Halloween special "Scared Shrekless" which takes place after the fourth film.
The tale of Shrek and Fiona
Say what you will about the "Shrek" movies, but there's no denying that they do tell a continuous story about the relationship between Shrek and Fiona. The first movie was the meet-cute. The second movie has the meet-the-parents plot as Fiona's father disapproves of the couple and tries to sabotage them. The third one has Shrek freaking out about becoming a father, and Fiona stepping up. Then the fourth one is all about Shrek having a midlife crisis and falling in love with his wife yet again.
Even the worst of the movies (the third one) adds to the story of their relationship, and it is kind of sweet and compelling to watch Shrek and Fiona grow together as a couple across the four movies. Of course, you'll only get this story if you watch the movies in the order of release.
But wait, what about "Puss in Boots?" That's where things get interesting.
Your favorite fearless hero
While the "Shrek" movies are responsible for some of the greatest memes and some thrilling and hilarious moments, in truth, the best part of the franchise doesn't even star Shrek. Instead, it is the spin-off movies starring Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots that truly make the franchise shine.
Technically, it is the supplemental "The Adventures of Puss in Boots" TV series that comes first, as it is set before any of the movies. But after that, and before the first "Shrek," there's the first "Puss in Boots," which has a fun story, some surprisingly emotional beats, less gross-out humor, and a fantastic villain.
Then there's "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," which takes place after "Shrek Forever After" and before "Shrek 5." This is not only the best movie in the Shrek universe, but one of the best American studio animated movies of the past decade, period. The movie has stunning animation, a striking visual style, a poignant and quite dark story for Boots, and one of the best and scariest villains in an animated movie in years.