And Then I Saw Her Shoes, Now I'm A Believer: Shrek-Themed Crocs Are Coming, God Help Us All
What are you doing in my swamp?! Well, if you've made it this far, you're probably wondering how you can get your hands on the hideous monstrosities pictured above. That's right, Crocs already had the market cornered on clunky shoes that just so happen to be incredibly convenient and unbelievably comfortable, but now they've reached a new high (low?) by delivering a pair of rubber slip-on clogs inspired by everybody's favorite green ogre from the DreamWorks Animation movie franchise "Shrek."
The limited edition "Shrek" Crocs use the Classic Clog design but enhance it with a neon green color and a furry brown heel strap. But that's not all. The "Shrek" Crocs also feature the ogre's antenna-like ears and a bulbous nose as Jibbitz charms (oh, that's what those are called) on the foot of the shoe.
It's like the universe knew that everyone was going to be bummed about the passing of Smashmouth lead singer Steve Harwell, and they gave us the best possible gift to make us feel better. Now when we hear Smashmouth's hit song "All-Star" in the opening credits of "Shrek," we can dance in our comfy, chonky footwear and know that heaven is shining down upon us. When the band's cover of "I'm a Believer" sounds off at the end of the movie, we can boogie peacefully, knowing that our feet are floating on rubber clouds made up of Shrek's skin.
If you want to know how to slip your feet into this frightful footwear, we've got details below.
Only shooting stars break the mold
These "Shrek" Crocs aren't just for adults with terrible judgment and poor money management, either. No, you can also get them in kids and toddler sizes, for all the young ones who want to have the ugliest shoes on the playground. Here's the price breakdown for each pair:
- Adult Classic DreamWorks Shrek Clogs ($59.99)
- Kids' Classic DreamWorks Shrek Clogs ($49.99)
- Toddler Classic DreamWorks Shrek Clogs ($44.99)
The official "Shrek" Crocs will be available starting at 12:00 PM EST on Wednesday, September 13 on Crocs.com, as well as Crocs' retail stores and select wholesale partners worldwide. But you might want to be fast, because "Shrek" fandom can turn into a dangerous mob very quickly. They're huff, and they'll puff, and they'll steal the "Shrek" Crocs right off your feet.
Here's hoping that we'll also get a pair of Donkey Crocs in the future, covered with fur and syrup. You know, because he likes waffles.