And Then I Saw Her Shoes, Now I'm A Believer: Shrek-Themed Crocs Are Coming, God Help Us All

What are you doing in my swamp?! Well, if you've made it this far, you're probably wondering how you can get your hands on the hideous monstrosities pictured above. That's right, Crocs already had the market cornered on clunky shoes that just so happen to be incredibly convenient and unbelievably comfortable, but now they've reached a new high (low?) by delivering a pair of rubber slip-on clogs inspired by everybody's favorite green ogre from the DreamWorks Animation movie franchise "Shrek."

The limited edition "Shrek" Crocs use the Classic Clog design but enhance it with a neon green color and a furry brown heel strap. But that's not all. The "Shrek" Crocs also feature the ogre's antenna-like ears and a bulbous nose as Jibbitz charms (oh, that's what those are called) on the foot of the shoe.

Crocs

It's like the universe knew that everyone was going to be bummed about the passing of Smashmouth lead singer Steve Harwell, and they gave us the best possible gift to make us feel better. Now when we hear Smashmouth's hit song "All-Star" in the opening credits of "Shrek," we can dance in our comfy, chonky footwear and know that heaven is shining down upon us. When the band's cover of "I'm a Believer" sounds off at the end of the movie, we can boogie peacefully, knowing that our feet are floating on rubber clouds made up of Shrek's skin.

If you want to know how to slip your feet into this frightful footwear, we've got details below.