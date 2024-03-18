One Of Angus Cloud's Final Films Is Trending On Netflix
In 2023, "Euphoria" star Angus Cloud sadly passed away at the age of 25. It was a particularly tragic loss as the young actor, who played Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the hit HBO series, was clearly very talented, possessed a seemingly endless amount of charisma, and had a slate of exciting projects in the works at the time he passed. He'll soon posthumously star in the upcoming Universal Monsters film "Abigail," in which kidnappers battle a vampire ballerina, from "Scream" and "Ready or Not" directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. But that's far from the only project outside "Euphoria" that Cloud had in the works.
"Freaky Tales," from "Captain Marvel" directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, caused a small stir at Sundance earlier this year, though a wide release is still being hashed out. The Pedro Pascal-led indie drama focuses on four interconnected stories in 1987 Oakland, and paid tribute to Cloud at its Sundance debut. Then, there's "Your Lucky Day," which is currently having a moment on Netflix.
This 2023 crime drama stars Cloud as Sterling, who unwittingly becomes a hostage taker after he tries to rob a man for his winning lottery ticket at a convenience store. The movie hit Netflix back on March 11 and has been doing well ever since, with audiences responding well to director Daniel Brown's taut thriller.
Your Lucky Day is a hit on Netflix
"Your Lucky Day" features Cloud in one of his last roles before his death in July 2023, and it's nice to see this posthumous appearance in a film that not only won over critics but seemingly has the streaming crowds transfixed. Sitting at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Your Lucky Day" has managed to remain in the U.S. Netflix Top 10 charts since its debut, according to streaming data aggregator FlixPatrol. The movie hit the number nine spot on March 12, 2024, before confidently climbing to number 6 by March 14. Since then, it's slipped to seventh position, where it sits at the time of writing, but is still managing to maintain its Top 10 status.
Though it's true that Netflix's viewing metrics aren't all that clear, and the Top 10 website was initially created to distract from that fact, "Your Lucky Day" isn't just another generic streaming movie designed to numb your brain for a couple of hours. Unlike when Kevin Hart's "Lift" topped the charts in January, or when that Spanish slasher "Killer Book Club" won over Netflixers despite abject reviews, "Your Lucky Day" actually has some layers to it, and seems to have won over streaming audiences with its tense, twist-filled narrative before revealing some fairly overt cultural critique. Daniel Brown's film takes on issues of class and inequality, exploring how the promise of financial freedom affects the choices made by those trapped in a life-or-death situation while being held in the convenience store.
So, whether you're in the mood to watch an actually decent Netflix film or a fan of the late Angus Cloud and want the bittersweet experience of once again witnessing his incredible potential, then "Your Lucky Day" is definitely worth a watch.