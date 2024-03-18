One Of Angus Cloud's Final Films Is Trending On Netflix

In 2023, "Euphoria" star Angus Cloud sadly passed away at the age of 25. It was a particularly tragic loss as the young actor, who played Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the hit HBO series, was clearly very talented, possessed a seemingly endless amount of charisma, and had a slate of exciting projects in the works at the time he passed. He'll soon posthumously star in the upcoming Universal Monsters film "Abigail," in which kidnappers battle a vampire ballerina, from "Scream" and "Ready or Not" directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. But that's far from the only project outside "Euphoria" that Cloud had in the works.

"Freaky Tales," from "Captain Marvel" directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, caused a small stir at Sundance earlier this year, though a wide release is still being hashed out. The Pedro Pascal-led indie drama focuses on four interconnected stories in 1987 Oakland, and paid tribute to Cloud at its Sundance debut. Then, there's "Your Lucky Day," which is currently having a moment on Netflix.

This 2023 crime drama stars Cloud as Sterling, who unwittingly becomes a hostage taker after he tries to rob a man for his winning lottery ticket at a convenience store. The movie hit Netflix back on March 11 and has been doing well ever since, with audiences responding well to director Daniel Brown's taut thriller.