A UK Action Thriller Sequel Is Climbing Up Netflix's Top Charts

Any action fan, or even dedicated viewer of Corridor Crew's "Stuntmen React" series, should know the name Scott Adkins. Long before Adkins went all out for his role as German gangster Killa Harkan in "John Wick: Chapter 4," the British stunt performer and actor made a name for himself working as a stuntman for prominent Hong Kong action directors in the early 2000s. He went on to appear in dozens of action movies, from starring opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme in four separate films to doubling for Ryan Reynolds' Weapon XI in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." For his role as Gunnery Sergeant Barton Geddes in 2019's "Ip Man 4: The Finale," Adkins said star Donnie Yen — who also faced off against Keanu Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 4" — requested him for the film by name.

Having remained somewhat of a B-movie action star for most of his career, Adkins is finally starting to get more mainstream recognition. But that doesn't mean he can't still feed the direct-to-video-on-demand machine. Take his "One Shot" movie from 2021, for example. The British action thriller starred Adkins, Ashley Greene Khoury, and Ryan Phillippe, and saw Adkins play Navy SEAL Jake Harris, who's tasked with defending a prisoner who happens to be the target of insurgents. The film was made to appear as though it was shot in one take. Then, earlier this year, the sequel, "One More Shot" arrived, with Adkins reprising the role of Jake Harris as he transports terrorist suspect Amin Mansur (Waleed Elgadi) to Washington D.C. for questioning.

Despite not really making much of an impression when it first dropped on January 16, 2024, "One More Shot" has now made its way to streaming and it seems the Netflix crowds are actually quite taken by Adkins' latest effort.